"There’s no guarantee I will become World Champion" - Daniel Ricciardo feels winning an F1 title is 'not that black and white'

Daniel Ricciardo believes that winning the world championship in F1 is not “black and white” like some other individual sports such as tennis. He felt that a lot of variables needed to come together in the sport to help a driver win the championship, with many of those variables outside of the driver's control.

Speaking to Crash.net, he said:

“Each year, obviously I believed I was good enough to do it (win a title) and obviously I haven’t done it. There are so many variables in this sport and so many things need to go together. It’s not tennis, it’s not that if I’m hitting the ball better on that day, I’ll win the match. It’s not that black and white.”

Despite having possessed race-winning cars on several occasions throughout his career, Daniel Riccardo has never truly been able to challenge for titles. Having moved away from a top team capable of producing competitive cars, Ricciardo conceded that he may never get the opportunity to challenge for a title again in his career.

Nevertheless, the Honey Badger said he is happy with what he’s achieved so far, having amassed eight career victories, three pole positions, and 32 podium finishes from more than 200 race starts. He says that "a bit of maturity" over the years has helped him accept the way things have worked out for him.

He said:

“It’s probably just a bit of maturity and understanding the sport is so much more complex than just you are being the best driver on that given day. So, it’s knowing there are more things and I’m not the only controller in this game.”

He added:

“I’m aware I could feel the best, but it still doesn’t happen. All these kinds of things. So that’s one part, just being realistic with the sport as a whole.”

Daniel Ricciardo takes satisfaction in the “little things” in F1

Daniel Ricciardo said that he is finding happiness in the “little things” while driving in F1 as he has come to accept that he may never win a world championship. The McLaren driver said he would be left with nothing if he only aimed to win the championship. He said:

“If it’s the only thing that will give me real satisfaction from this sport, then I could be left with nothing. There’s no guarantee I will become World Champion so I would hate to look back on a 15-year career, for example, with remorse or anger or displeasure.”

He continued:

“Because the truth is, it’s been fun, I’ve seen the world. So, there are other little things to still take from it. But would it be better if I was World Champion? Absolutely.”

Formula 1 @F1



And, what a maiden win it was for the Aussie ‍



#F1 Our resident Honey Badger @danielricciardo took home his first win in Formula 1 #OnThisDay in 2014 at the Canadian Grand Prix!And, what a maiden win it was for the Aussie Our resident Honey Badger @danielricciardo took home his first win in Formula 1 #OnThisDay in 2014 at the Canadian Grand Prix! 🏆And, what a maiden win it was for the Aussie 😮‍💨😍#F1 https://t.co/YQRkItlFT3

Until his recent struggles with McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo was one of the most highly rated drivers on the grid. Known for his infectious smile and ruthless driving, the Australian is still well liked within the paddock.

If he manages to find his form once again, he would still have plenty of time to achieve a world championship title, given his relatively young age.

