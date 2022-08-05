"It hasn't been a good six months" - Daniel Ricciardo 'happy to have a break' after frustrating first half to 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo says he is looking forward to taking time away from F1 as the sport heads into its annual summer break. The driver has had a disappointing season so far, having failed to keep up with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Norris currently holds nearly a 60-point lead over Ricciardo, who is still unable to find pace in his McLaren MCL36. The Australian often has no response to Norris' blistering pace in the same machinery, leading to widespread criticism from fans. The Honey Badger's future in the sport has also suddenly become uncertain, with emerging talent Oscar Piastri rumored to be replacing Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren in 2023.

Ricciardo said he was looking forward to time away from the sport, expressing his desire to enjoy his summer break. The Australian told the media:

“I’m happy to have a break. It’s not the six months I wanted. I need it. More so because it hasn’t been a good six months. But even if the season was going awesome, I think a break is still nice. Just to get away... F1 these days is intense. Even the hotels, they’re full of people. Weekends are so full on that I think just getting away from the circus for a few weeks is going to be really nice.”

Reports confirm Oscar Piastri will replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren

The Oscar Piastri-McLaren-Alpine saga tends to be coming to a close. RacingNews365 has reported that the FIA's contract recognition board has validated Piastri's new contract with the Woking-based squad at the expense of his existing deal with Alpine. The report also read that the Australian has signed a contract with McLaren that would see him partner Lando Norris and replace Daniel Ricciardo.

While we await official confirmation from all parties involved, RacingNews365's report reads:

“RacingNews365.com has learned from sources in Australia that [Oscar] Piastri has signed a contract at McLaren that would see him partner Lando Norris and replace compatriot Riccardo at the Woking squad in 2023.”

Daniel Ricciardo's future in the sport now remains uncertain. He is, however, rumored to have been one of several drivers to contact Alpine F1 after Fernando Alonso's departure to Aston Martin at the end of the year. While there is no official confirmation of Ricciardo's move back to his former team, fans of the Australian are hopeful of seeing their favorite driver remain in the sport next year.

