Daniel Ricciardo looks on as partner Heidi Berger rides a motocross bike

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo looked on as his girlfriend Heidi Berger rode a motocross bike on her social media. The former Red Bull driver left the sport at the end of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix when he was let go by the Racing Bulls in favor of Liam Lawson.

The two have been dating each other for quite some time after first going public with their relationship in 2022. The duo were a popular couple in the F1 paddock before the former McLaren driver's exit from F1. Heidi, who is a model and actor, is the younger daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger.

The couple are usually very private about posting about each other on their respective social media platforms. So it was refreshing for the fans to see Ricciardo on his girlfriend's Instagram story while she attempted to ride a motocross bike in a video.

The Aussie joined the Faenza-based outfit in Hungary in 2023 after he replaced Nyck de Vries to get springboarded back into the senior team in 2024. However, the eight-time race winner struggled to find consistent results alongside his teammate Yuki Tsunoda and was dropped. Ever since his exit, Ricciardo has been inactive on his social media platforms and has rarely been seen in the public eye.

Former F1 on Daniel Ricciardo and his daughter's relationship

Speaking with OE24 in 2023, former F1 driver Gerhard Berger said he was aware that his daughter Heidi Berger was dating Daniel Ricciardo. The Austrian driver had raced in the sport in the '80s and '90s, winning 10 times racing for teams like McLaren, Ferrari and Renault.

The 65-year-old was asked about his daughter's relationship with the Aussie and said:

"Heidi lives in New York, studies and works in the film industry. She was recently in Tokyo for three months for a Disney shoot. I call her regularly and know she has been with Daniel for two or three years. He is a likeable, nice guy."

He had also commented on Ricciardo's chances of getting back to Red Bull after joining the junior team in 2023, adding:

"If he gets another chance at Red Bull now, I would be happy. On the other hand, I would be surprised [that Ricciardo can race for Red Bull], because it does not fit into the Red Bull philosophy, as the team is betting on young drivers."

It looks like Ricciardo's over-a-decade-long chapter with F1 has come to a close given that he denied being in contention for a seat at Cadillac when it enters the sport in 2026.

