"I'd probably be a little sadder": Daniel Ricciardo didn't mind losing to Lando Norris in debut McLaren season

Daniel Ricciardo has claimed he did not mind losing to Lando Norris in his debut season with McLaren. The Australian admits he'd be "a lot sadder" had Norris beaten him in his rookie year.

formularacers @formularacers_



"I certainly acknowledge I've been in the sport a lot longer [than Norris] but he's the guy that knows the team.

I was quickly aware - forget the years in the sport - this is the more experienced guy".



[gpfans.com] Daniel Ricciardo 🎙️"I certainly acknowledge I've been in the sport a lot longer [than Norris] but he's the guy that knows the team.I was quickly aware - forget the years in the sport - this is the more experienced guy". Daniel Ricciardo 🎙️"I certainly acknowledge I've been in the sport a lot longer [than Norris] but he's the guy that knows the team. I was quickly aware - forget the years in the sport - this is the more experienced guy".[gpfans.com]

Daniel Ricciardo had an underwhelming debut season with McLaren despite earning the team their first win in nine years at Monza. The former Red Bull driver switched from Renault (now Alpine) to McLaren at the start of 2021 with hopes of returning to the top step of the podium.

However, the Australian struggled to adjust his style of driving to suit the McLaren. Starring alongside Norris has posed its own set of challenges to the veteran driver, as the young Brit showed tremendous consistency in 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo claims that has not hurt his pride, however, as he explained in a post-season interview:

"Even the times where he [Norris] has been quicker, he's still taken some things from me. I don't want to say it's 50-50. I've probably taken more from him from a driving point of view. If this was his first year in F1 and he just jumped in and was doing what he's doing, then maybe my pride would be a little hurt. It's been good. My pride is okay but if this was a rookie doing this, then I'd probably be a little more sad."

Although the Australian has more experience in the sport, he cites Norris as being more comfortable at McLaren due to having been with the team for longer. He claims Lando's experience with the squad has helped him give more accurate feedback. He said:

"I certainly acknowledge I've been in the sport a lot longer, but he is the guy in this team that knows the team. Even like giving feedback, he'll relate to things. So I was quickly aware - forget the years in the sport - this is the more experienced guy, even with just the way he interacts with engineers and that, he knows the guys. So I need to listen to what he's saying and try to understand what's what with the car."

Daniel Ricciardo finished eighth in the drivers' standings - two places behind teammate Lando Norris in sixth.

Daniel Ricciardo thankful for McLaren's support

Ricciardo has claimed that the support he received from McLaren was exactly what he needed after leaving Red Bull. He described his experience with the team from Woking as "really nice," claiming it has given him "family-style" support.

He told the media:

"I’m not saying I want to be coddled all the time, but I think their way of dealing with it and going about it and not overwhelming me was really nice, and I feel that. I feel that with the team. There is a lot of family-style support.”

The Australian left Red Bull at the end of the 2018 season due to increasing pressure from the pace of teammate Max Verstappen. The driver also claimed he was seeking a friendlier environment away from the "tough love" that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko provides.

anka exams era @EVILPASTELIT0 Daniel Ricciardo red bull era don’t you just everDaniel Ricciardo red bull era don’t you just ever ✨Daniel Ricciardo red bull era✨

Also Read Article Continues below

McLaren will no doubt be hoping that the Australian is able to adapt his driving style to better suit the car in 2022 in order to take the fight to Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee