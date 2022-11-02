Daniel Ricciardo 'needs to get off this F1 rat race', feels probable 2023 season returnee

Former F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg believes Daniel Ricciardo could benefit from a year's break from the sport. The Australian driver has had a woeful couple of years with McLaren but recently put in his best drive of the season in Mexico.

Formula 1 @F1



Danny Ric had his eyes on the prize



#MexicoGP @danielricciardo Watch closely!Danny Ric had his eyes on the prize Watch closely! 👀 Danny Ric had his eyes on the prize 😆#MexicoGP @danielricciardo https://t.co/PCz7IhQoqi

Ricciardo will be out of a seat at the end of the season and has revealed that he won't appear on the grid in 2023, making his driver-of-the-day winning performance in Mexico all the more impressive. The McLaren driver claims he is trying his best to make a return to the sport in 2024 and will take the coming year to recharge and revitalize. Potential 2023 Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg thinks Daniel Ricciardo could benefit from a year off, getting himself out of the 'F1 rat race'. Hulkenberg said:

“I think after the two turbulent years he’s glad that he’s going to be out for a year and can sort himself out. Knowing him and seeing his body language, I think he needs to get off this Formula 1 rat race.”

Hulkenberg is rumored to be in talks with Haas to potentially replace Mick Schumacher at the American outfit. In doing so, the German will pair up with Kevin Magnussen, the driver he had an infamous conflict with in 2017.

McLaren team principal praises Daniel Ricciardo

In light of Daniel Ricciardo's impressive P7 performance in Mexico, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl admitted that losing the eight-time Grand Prix winner would be a shame for the sport.Speaking to the media in a post-race media interaction, Seidl insisted that Ricciardo is a personality that will be missed not only at McLaren but also on the grid next season if he fails to secure a seat. The German said:

“It’s clear that with [Ricciardo] leaving the team we’re losing, not just a great driver but a great personality. He will be missed in the team, and that’s where we both committed to make sure that this last year is a good one together. We’re still trying to put out some good performance in order to finish our chapter together on a high. I don’t want to go into any speculation for what he’s doing next, whatever he’s doing next, or wherever he is driving next, but that’s exactly what his next team will be getting.”

Stefanie @fastpitstop When Mercedes supports Daniel Ricciardo more than McLaren When Mercedes supports Daniel Ricciardo more than McLaren https://t.co/CYAp0Oo8OV

Daniel Ricciardo is certainly happy with his P7 finish at the 2022 Mexican GP, but claims there is 'no explanation' as to why such results didn't come sooner in his McLaren career. He said:

“It’s so nice. I wish there was an explanation why it hasn’t been like this more often, races where I can just lean on the car and kind of put it where I want. Obviously there’s only a few left, better late than never, happy to have had an attacking race. I feel normally if we’re in the points, we’re looking in the mirrors, so to come through the field felt good and yeah, the team I’m sure feel happy as well, and relieved after the penalty.”

Fans of the sport are sad to see the Honey Badger leave the sport at the end of the year. Daniel Ricciardo, however, will certainly try his best to put on a final show for his beloved fans in the two races to come.

Poll : Who will win the Brazilian GP on 13 Nov? Red Bull Mercedez Ferrari 48 votes