Daniel Ricciardo showcased an impressive drive at the 2022 F1 Mexican GP with a P7 finish despite a 10-second penalty. In light of the Australian's performance, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl admitted that losing the eight-time Grand Prix winner would be a shame for the sport.

Speaking to the media in a post-race media interaction, Seidl insisted that Ricciardo is a personality that will be missed not only at McLaren but also on the grid next season if he fails to secure a seat. The German said:

“It’s clear that with [Ricciardo] leaving the team we’re losing, not just a great driver but a great personality. He will be missed in the team, and that’s where we both committed to make sure that this last year is a good one together. We’re still trying to put out some good performance in order to finish our chapter together on a high. I don’t want to go into any speculation for what he’s doing next, whatever he’s doing next, or wherever he is driving next, but that’s exactly what his next team will be getting.”

Amidst rumors of him potentially taking up the role of a reserve driver for Mercedes next season, Daniel Ricciardo explained that he is not dependent on any driver to part ways with the sport at the end of 2023 to be able to make a return after that. Speaking about Lewis Hamilton potentially retiring in the future, the McLaren driver said:

“The truth is I want him [Lewis Hamilton] to stay in the sport. He’s one of the greatest ever to do it and I think competing with him, going wheel-to-wheel with him is fun, it’s awesome. I certainly wish to do that more in the future and that’s where it currently lies. I don’t think it’s relative to what others do. Opportunities will arise when they do, but I’m not banking on anyone doing something so I can find my way. I want to take the time necessary, keep a little bit of distance to the sport and rebuild myself, but then if something makes sense in ’24, [I’ll] come back with a vengeance and have some fun and hopefully race at the front.”

"Better late than never" - Daniel Ricciardo on P7 result at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Despite being handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the Mexican GP last weekend, Daniel Ricciardo managed to make a stellar recovery to P7 after a long and difficult season for the Aussie.

As reported by F1.com, despite having only two races remaining with McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo is certainly happy to have achieved this result. He said:

“It’s so nice. I wish there was an explanation why it hasn’t been like this more often, races where I can just lean on the car and kind of put it where I want. Obviously there’s only a few left, better late than never, happy to have had an attacking race. I feel normally if we’re in the points, we’re looking in the mirrors, so to come through the field felt good and yeah, the team I’m sure feel happy as well, and relieved after the penalty.”

Daniel Ricciardo currently stands 12th in the drivers' standings with 35 points to his name.

