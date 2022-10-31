Create

F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Mexican GP?

By Khushi Chandani
Modified Oct 31, 2022 03:16 PM IST
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico
hird placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 30, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Red Bull secured the constructors' world championship title last weekend at the 2022 F1 US GP. The Austrian outfit now have both drivers in the top two of the drivers' standings once again after Sergio Perez took the second consecutive podium at his home GP this weekend. In doing so, the Mexican regained second position from Charles Leclerc in the championship.

Max Verstappen, who sealed the drivers' championship title at the Japanese GP, further extended his lead, taking his 14th win of the year in Mexico. In doing so, he broke the record for most wins in a year that was set by Michael Schumacher and matched by Sebastian Vettel.

Both Mercedes drivers finished in the top four with a P2 and P4 finish for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell respectively. The seven-time world champion gained a position over Carlos Sainz in the drivers' standings. The Spaniard was one of two Ferrari drivers to lose a position in the championship since both finished in fifth and sixth.

Further down, Daniel Ricciardo scored significant points in Mexico and now has a mere one-point deficit against Sebastian Vettel in the championship.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Mexican GP

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1 Max Verstappen NEDRed Bull Racing RBPT416
2Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT280
3 Charles Leclerc MONFerrari275
4George RussellGBRMercedes231
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes216
6Carlos SainzESPFerrari212
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes 111
8Esteban Ocon FRAAlpine Renault82
9Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault71
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari47
11Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes36
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes 35
13Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari 24
14Pierre Gasly FRAAlphaTauri RBPT 23
15Lance Stroll CANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes13
16Mick Schumacher GERHaas Ferrari 12
17Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT 12
18Zhou Guanyu CHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari6
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes 4
20Nicholas Latifi CANWilliams Mercedes 2
21Nyck De Vries NEDWilliams Mercedes 2
22Nico Hulkenberg GERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0

Ferrari feel they "optimised" the resuls at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Both Ferrari drivers missed out on the podium this weekend at the Mexican GP with a visible lack of pace as compared to the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull. The two drivers, however, insisted that they performed to the maximum level they could.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in a post-race interaction at the Mexican GP, Leclerc admitted that there is a possibility of a similar difference in pace to Red Bull in the future. He said:

“A tricky one. Unfortunately, I wish I could say for sure [that it is a one off] but the thing that hurts is that I felt like we’ve maximised absolutely everything today and even though we’ve done that, we are one minute away from Max, which is a huge difference. So we need to look into that and make our bad days better because whenever we have a bad day, especially on the Sunday, it seems to be a really bad day. Today I felt like [there were] a bit of explanations [to their performance]. It’s a bit of a one-off here, different conditions so I hope we can come back to our performance in Brazil.”

His teammate Carlos Sainz was just happy to have had a smooth race, even if it meant lacking in pace to Red Bull and Mercedes after all the bad luck he has had recently. He said:

“For once I am fast [and] we are one minute off. At least, I haven’t had a race in a month, so to actually get back into it and do a good race with pace management. I’ll take it as a positive and make sure that we are back on the pace in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.”

40 points separate Ferrari from Mercedes in the F1 constructors' standings with two races to go this season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

