F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Mexican GP?

Red Bull secured the constructors' world championship title last weekend at the 2022 F1 US GP. The Austrian outfit now have both drivers in the top two of the drivers' standings once again after Sergio Perez took the second consecutive podium at his home GP this weekend. In doing so, the Mexican regained second position from Charles Leclerc in the championship.

Max Verstappen, who sealed the drivers' championship title at the Japanese GP, further extended his lead, taking his 14th win of the year in Mexico. In doing so, he broke the record for most wins in a year that was set by Michael Schumacher and matched by Sebastian Vettel.

Both Mercedes drivers finished in the top four with a P2 and P4 finish for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell respectively. The seven-time world champion gained a position over Carlos Sainz in the drivers' standings. The Spaniard was one of two Ferrari drivers to lose a position in the championship since both finished in fifth and sixth.

Further down, Daniel Ricciardo scored significant points in Mexico and now has a mere one-point deficit against Sebastian Vettel in the championship.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Mexican GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 416 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 280 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 275 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 231 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 216 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 212 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 111 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 82 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 71 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 47 11 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 35 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 24 14 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 23 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 12 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 4 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 2 21 Nyck De Vries NED Williams Mercedes 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

Ferrari feel they "optimised" the resuls at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Both Ferrari drivers missed out on the podium this weekend at the Mexican GP with a visible lack of pace as compared to the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull. The two drivers, however, insisted that they performed to the maximum level they could.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in a post-race interaction at the Mexican GP, Leclerc admitted that there is a possibility of a similar difference in pace to Red Bull in the future. He said:

“A tricky one. Unfortunately, I wish I could say for sure [that it is a one off] but the thing that hurts is that I felt like we’ve maximised absolutely everything today and even though we’ve done that, we are one minute away from Max, which is a huge difference. So we need to look into that and make our bad days better because whenever we have a bad day, especially on the Sunday, it seems to be a really bad day. Today I felt like [there were] a bit of explanations [to their performance]. It’s a bit of a one-off here, different conditions so I hope we can come back to our performance in Brazil.”

His teammate Carlos Sainz was just happy to have had a smooth race, even if it meant lacking in pace to Red Bull and Mercedes after all the bad luck he has had recently. He said:

“For once I am fast [and] we are one minute off. At least, I haven’t had a race in a month, so to actually get back into it and do a good race with pace management. I’ll take it as a positive and make sure that we are back on the pace in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.”

40 points separate Ferrari from Mercedes in the F1 constructors' standings with two races to go this season.

