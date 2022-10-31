Create

“Welcome back Daniel Ricciardo” - Fans react to the 2022 F1 Mexican GP

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico
Sergio Perez driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 30, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After starting from pole for the first time at the 2022 F1 Mexican GP, Max Verstappen went on to win the race and set the record of being the first driver in the sport's history to win 14 races in a given season. His teammate and home hero Sergio Perez, who started the race in fourth, managed to make up a place and match his result of last season to take a podium for a second consecutive season at the Mexican GP.

In a race where Mercedes were hopeful of their first win of the season, Lewis Hamilton missed out by quite a margin and came home to take second, while George Russell finished fourth.

With a sixth-place finish for Charles Leclerc at the Mexican GP, the Monegasque has lost his second-place position in the drivers' standings to Perez with five points now separating the two drivers in the F1 championship.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has surpassed Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who only managed to finish fifth in Sunday's race. The Mercedes driver is now four points ahead of the Spaniard, meaning that both Ferrari drivers have lost out on a place in the standings each.

Points. Points. 🧡#MexicoGP https://t.co/eqGf77jl2t

After a long run of underwhelming results, Daniel Ricciardo managed to outscore his teammate Lando Norris after driving one of his most impressive races in recent history. The Aussie finished in seventh despite having served a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda. Ricciardo pulled off several outstanding overtakes, especially during the closing stages of the race, and was eventually voted 'Driver of the Day' by fans. Sadly, this is coming after he was let go by McLaren for the next season.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix

@f1trolls_ crowd watching rn https://t.co/hqv1X544fx
Me watching #MexicoGP https://t.co/R2EkPJtrEv
@f1trolls_ We need GOATIFI 🙏🙏🙏🛐🛐🛐 https://t.co/60lJngC5Sd
@f1trolls_ One of the most boring races this year even more boring than Monaco
@f1trolls_ me watching this race https://t.co/NBmlZQrdTM
@travwilkin @f1trolls_ Need a safety car big time
The #MexicoGP after the worst race of the season https://t.co/u0CdCLHxTB
Gasly: breathesFIA: #MexicoGP #WTF1 https://t.co/yeqpV3UK4Q
F1 fans realising Red Bull boycotting Sky means they won’t have to listen to Christian Horner on the pit wall #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/CncgOBK87a
#wtf1 #mexicogp Daniel Ricciardo remembering how to race after losing his seat and 3 races in the season to go: https://t.co/Su3fNb6XFX
“Welcome back daniel ricciardo, we’ve missed ya” #mexicogp https://t.co/4XcCy4RH8N
The race so far #MexicoGP https://t.co/jNFJuEvbm9
Yuki Tsunoda finding out Danny Ric got driver of the day#MexicoGP https://t.co/bF2dNcVYOX
HAMILTON STILL WAITING FOR VERSTAPPEN'S TYRES TO FALL OFF #MexicoGP https://t.co/1Fb0SE0SUo
Ferrari’s race at Mexico summarized in one picture #MexicoGP #WTF1 https://t.co/qnIeO74Zm4
me waking up every 2 minutes during the race to see it's still boring #mexicogp https://t.co/X9i2b46Dj5
Daniel Ricciardo trying to make this race interesting while passing Tsunoda #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/cvkH6DuvMa

"Can't say it's 100 per cent my fault" - Daniel Ricciardo on collision with Yuki Tsunoda at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

On lap 51 of the 2022 F1 Mexican GP, Daniel Ricciardo made contact with Yuki Tsunoda, for which he was handed a 10-second penalty. While he accepted his mistake, he insisted that it was not very "straightforward."

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 post-race, the McLaren driver said:

"I'm very happy, it still wasn't straightforward. Obviously, I still got a 10-second penalty so... I'm a little mixed about it. Of course, you never want contact to the point where the other guy goes off, but I just saw a replay and I don't feel as bad as about it now. I still wish it didn't happen. I didn't miss the apex, I didn't lock and go into him. I'll take responsibility but I was just trying to stay there to keep him a little wide to get the exit. I'll take a bit more responsibility but I can't say it's 100 per cent my fault. That was the little bit of the difficult moment in the race but after Tom told me I had 10 seconds, I didn't respond and then I felt like I had really good pace and somehow made it work."
LAP 51/71 Contact between Ricciardo and Tsunoda 💥 The AlphaTauri car has damage. Tsunoda returns to the pits and is out of the race ❌#MexicoGP #F1 https://t.co/Y4x8NxOruP

Yuki Tsunoda was forced to retire from the race after the incident.

