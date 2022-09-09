"Another 1-2 isn’t really on the cards"- Daniel Ricciardo expects 'difficult weekend' at 2022 F1 Italian GP 

Daniel Ricciardo revealed that it will be extremely hard to score a win at Monza during this year's Italian Grand Prix. The Australian, who had an excellent finish during last year's race at Monza, has said that the nature of the track won't be the best for their car this year.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris finished first and second last year. It was a huge win for Ricciardo, who was being criticized for his performance with McLaren. However, that was the only highlight he has had since.

"Monza will always have a special place in my heart. Whilst another 1-2 isn’t really on the cards this time around, hopefully we can still bring you a little bit of Italian magic."

Ricciardo has been a decent driver in the sport with a total of eight Grand Prix victories to date. However, his time with McLaren hasn't been the best. He moved to the team ahead of the 2021 season and has since faced trouble acclimatizing to the car. Even in the 2022 season, his performances have been rather poor.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals that the data would help the team achieve better performance at Monza

Daniel Ricciardo also said that the team has been collecting and looking into the data for the track. He stated that their research could potentially help them score higher during the race.

"We’ve had a good look at the data and had a deep dive into how we can play it for the upcoming weekend to hopefully get back up the pointy end."

He also revealed that Zandvoort (Dutch Grand Prix) wasn't too easy for him, but he 'kept his head high.' He finished 17th in the race, whereas his teammate finished P7.

"Zandvoort was a tough one for me but I’m keeping my head held high. I’ll keep pushing through and try to end the season on a high."

Although Daniel Ricciardo has had a good driving experience with Red Bull and Renault, his time at McLaren has been rather tough. He had a contract with the team until the end of the 2023 season, but it was recently announced that the contract has been changed. Ricciardo will no longer be a part of the team post this season (based on mutual agreement). Oscar Piastri is set to replace him as Lando Norris' next teammate for the upcoming season.

Ricciardo's future is uncertain as there hasn't been talk about his transfer to a different team. There have been speculations about him moving to Alpine and recent reports have also suggested that he could potentially replace Mick Schumacher at Haas. However, there hasn't been confirmation of the same.

Nonetheless, as the season reaches an end, it will be interesting to think of him as part of a new team next year.

