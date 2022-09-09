"He’s far too talented"- Lewis Hamilton says Daniel Ricciardo would be racing in F1 had he been managing him

Daniel Ricciardo's future within F1 has been a topic of speculation throughout the 2022 season. The recent confirmation that he will be parting ways with McLaren at the end of the year has provided only a little clarity.

With no announcements being made regarding the Aussie's plans to join another team on the grid for 2023, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed his thoughts on the matter. The Briton emphasized that Ricciardo has proven himself to be a great driver and that he deserves the opportunity to continue racing.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver said:

“I think he should be racing, personally. I think he’s far too talented and he’s earned the right to be amongst us all racing. But of course if he’s a part of our team that would be great, but I mean, third [driver] role is not really I think what’s best for him, so if I was managing him, he’d be racing.”

"There are no secrets" - Daniel Ricciardo on prospects in F1

Daniel Ricciardo has undeniably had one of the most difficult seasons in F1 so far this year, with plenty of uncertainty and speculation to add to his difficulties at McLaren. He has, however, confirmed that he has not made any decision regarding his future as yet, emphasizing that he will not be holding back from the truth when it comes to sharing information publicly.

Speaking at a press conference, the McLaren driver claimed that he does intend to continue racing in F1 next season, saying:

“I am assessing everything. I don’t have anything teed up yet, nothing confirmed. There is no reason to hold back information now. There are no secrets. Over time, the right thing, whatever it is, will make sense. It’s not just about what’s right for next year. It goes beyond 2023. It’s about what’s next for my future. It’s complex. The truth is, I’m keeping every option for next year and the future. I don’t know what next year looks like. I do want to be on the grid. I do want to race. This has been a challenging time but it hasn’t taken away the love of the sport, or the desire to compete.”

Speaking about his return to Monza, a circuit where he secured a glorious race win last season, Daniel Ricciardo added:

“Monza is a place I have always enjoyed. My mum and dad are here this weekend! It’s good to be back. I can’t say we’ll repeat it this year. But coming in with good feelings is cool. It’s hard to say we’ll finish on the podium. I think we’ll be alright but who knows.”

As things currently stand, rumors suggest that the most likely path for Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 would be to either partner Esteban Ocon at Alpine or spend the next season as a reserve driver for Mercedes. Additionally, some have suggested that he could also possibly replace Mick Schumacher at Haas.

