F1 2022: Where to watch Italian GP? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

F1 is heading to Monza this weekend for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix in what will mark 100 years of the circuit's existence.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen leads the world championship standings after having secured a whopping 10 race wins so far this season. Despite Ferrari's strengths when it comes to pace and car performance, Red Bull have managed to maintain an upper hand over the Scuderia with consistency, allowing the Dutchman to absolutely dominate the season so far.

The Prancing Horse will certainly be looking to make a comeback in front of their home crowd this weekend at the 'Temple of Speed', to give the Tifosi a reason to finally celebrate a Ferrari success. As part of their weekend in Monza, Ferrari will also be sporting a special livery for the race to celebrate 75 years of their history within F1.

Mercedes, on the other hand, have shown plenty of progress over the season and seem to be inching closer to securing their first race win of the season sooner or later. While this seemed within the grasp of the team last weekend at the Dutch GP, where the Silver Arrows demonstrated extraordinary pace as compared to their first half of the season, the team only managed to secure a P2 and P4 finish for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

Monza is historically known to be one of the most exciting circuits on the calendar, having produced plenty of surprise wins and podium finishes in the past. If the last couple of races on this track are anything to go by, one can certainly expect an exhilarating Grand Prix this weekend.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Italian GP weekend

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Italian GP weekend:

USA

FP1: 8:00 am ET, Friday, September 9, 2022

FP2: 11:00 am ET, Friday, September 9, 2022

FP3: 7:00 am ET, Saturday, September 10, 2022

Qualifying: 10:00 am ET, Saturday, September 10, 2022

Main race: 9:00 am ET, Sunday, September 11, 2022

UK

FP1: 1:00 pm BST, Friday, September 9, 2022.

FP2: 4:00 pm BST, Friday, September 9, 2022.

FP3: 12:00 pm BST, Saturday, September 10, 2022

Qualifying: 3:00 pm BST, Saturday, September 10, 2022

Main race: 2:00 pm BST, Sunday, September 10, 2022

India

FP1: 5:30 pm IST, Friday, September 9, 2022

FP2: 8:30 pm IST, Friday, September 9, 2022

FP3: 4:30 pm IST, Saturday, September 10, 2022

Qualifying: 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, September 10, 2022

Main race: 6:30 pm IST, Sunday, September 11, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Italian GP sessions?

USA

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

