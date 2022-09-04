Create

F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Dutch  GP?

F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, second placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes and third placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
In a dramatic 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix, home hero Max Verstappen further extended his lead in the world championship standings after securing yet another win on his home soil this weekend in Zandvoort. In a Mercedes that showed particularly impressive pace all weekend, George Russell came second to secure his fifth podium finish of the season, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc returned to the podium after quite some time with a decent third-place finish.

The race saw two DNFs and one safety car that was brought out by the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda, who seemed to have quite a bizarre day in Zandvoort. With the way things stood up until Tsunoda faced seatbelt issues in his car, it was likely that Max Verstappen would have to overtake both Mercedes over the course of the race.

Instead, the AlphaTauri driver was brought back to the pits, only to be sent out and then told to retire from the race. This brought out the virtual safety car, which in turn, allowed Max Verstappen to pit for fresh tires without losing the usual amount of time taken in a pitstop. This gave Red Bull quite an advantage over Mercedes and could be largely credited for the Dutchman's win this weekend.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, in particular, were looking to finally take their first race win of the season this weekend in Zandvoort. The race, however, came to a rather frustrating end for the Briton, who found himself losing out to his teammate and Leclerc in the finishing stages of the race after Mercedes decided to pit him for the medium compound tires rather than the softs.

With the majority of the grid running on soft tires, the seven-time F1 world champion was simply unable to hold his position at the front of the pack to challenge his 2022 F1 championship rival Max Verstappen. He only managed to secure a disappointing fourth-place finish, ahead of Sergio Perez.

Although Lewis Hamilton could have certainly hoped for a better result this weekend, he is quickly starting to close the gap to Carlos Sainz, who holds a mere 12-point advantage over the Mercedes driver in the drivers' standings.

Sainz had a particularly difficult race this weekend, thanks to a shockingly long pit stop of twelve seconds by Ferrari. If this wasn't enough, later on in the race, the Spaniard was given a five-second penalty for an unsafe pit release and fell to eighth in the race. He remains fifth in the F1 drivers' standings but faces quite a threat from Lewis Hamilton.

Further down the grid, Lance Stroll finished the race P10, pushing him up to 18th in the drivers' standings, ahead of Alex Albon, who now stands 19th.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Dutch GP

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT310
2Charles LeclercMONFerrari201
3Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT201
4George RussellGBRMercedes188
5Carlos SainzESPFerrari175
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes158
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes82
8Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault66
9Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault59
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari46
11Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari22
12Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes20
13Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes19
14Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT18
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari12
16Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT11
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari5
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes5
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes4
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes0
21Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

