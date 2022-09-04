F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Dutch  GP?

In a dramatic 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix, home hero Max Verstappen further extended his lead in the world championship standings after securing yet another win on his home soil this weekend in Zandvoort. In a Mercedes that showed particularly impressive pace all weekend, George Russell came second to secure his fifth podium finish of the season, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc returned to the podium after quite some time with a decent third-place finish.

The race saw two DNFs and one safety car that was brought out by the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda, who seemed to have quite a bizarre day in Zandvoort. With the way things stood up until Tsunoda faced seatbelt issues in his car, it was likely that Max Verstappen would have to overtake both Mercedes over the course of the race.

Instead, the AlphaTauri driver was brought back to the pits, only to be sent out and then told to retire from the race. This brought out the virtual safety car, which in turn, allowed Max Verstappen to pit for fresh tires without losing the usual amount of time taken in a pitstop. This gave Red Bull quite an advantage over Mercedes and could be largely credited for the Dutchman's win this weekend.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, in particular, were looking to finally take their first race win of the season this weekend in Zandvoort. The race, however, came to a rather frustrating end for the Briton, who found himself losing out to his teammate and Leclerc in the finishing stages of the race after Mercedes decided to pit him for the medium compound tires rather than the softs.

With the majority of the grid running on soft tires, the seven-time F1 world champion was simply unable to hold his position at the front of the pack to challenge his 2022 F1 championship rival Max Verstappen. He only managed to secure a disappointing fourth-place finish, ahead of Sergio Perez.

Although Lewis Hamilton could have certainly hoped for a better result this weekend, he is quickly starting to close the gap to Carlos Sainz, who holds a mere 12-point advantage over the Mercedes driver in the drivers' standings.

Sainz had a particularly difficult race this weekend, thanks to a shockingly long pit stop of twelve seconds by Ferrari. If this wasn't enough, later on in the race, the Spaniard was given a five-second penalty for an unsafe pit release and fell to eighth in the race. He remains fifth in the F1 drivers' standings but faces quite a threat from Lewis Hamilton.

Further down the grid, Lance Stroll finished the race P10, pushing him up to 18th in the drivers' standings, ahead of Alex Albon, who now stands 19th.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Dutch GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 310 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 201 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 201 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 188 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 175 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 158 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 82 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 66 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 59 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 22 12 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 20 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 19 14 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 18 15 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 5 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 4 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0 21 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

