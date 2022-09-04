"What a shame for Lewis Hamilton" - Fans react as Max Verstappen wins 2022 F1 Dutch GP after Mercedes bungle strategy

In one of the most exciting races of the 2022 F1 season so far, Max Verstappen drove yet another phenomenal race to take his 10th win of the year at the Dutch GP. In doing so, he put on quite a show in front of his home fans for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Mercedes found themselves very close to securing their first win of the year, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton showing plenty of pace and consistency to achieve this goal.

By the last few laps of the race, however, the Briton was unable to keep up with the pace of his teammate George Russell and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari after pitting for medium compound tires, while the majority of the grid was on softs. Hamilton was understandably unhappy with the call, having lost out on not only a win but even a podium finish, while his teammate secured yet another podium behind Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc, who started off the race in second, secured another podium this weekend after a long and hard run of poor luck and mishaps by Ferrari. Meanwhile, his teammate Carlos Sainz had a race to forget after a long pitstop and then a five-second penalty for an unsafe release.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri "excited" to make F1 debut with McLaren, and still "happy" to continue as Alpine reserve driver

After more than a month of speculation surrounding Oscar Piastri's potential debut in F1, McLaren confirmed that the Aussie will be replacing Daniel Ricciardo in the team for the 2023 season. The 2021 Formula 2 champion revealed that he will continue his duties as an Alpine reserve driver, although he is yet to have a "discussion" with the team.

After Fernando Alonso confirmed that he would be replacing Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin next season, Alpine quickly announced that Oscar Piastri would be racing for the French outfit. Piastri, however, denied having signed any contract with the team and later confirmed that he will be racing for McLaren.

As reported by F1.com, in his first interview since announcing his debut, Piastri said:

“I’m glad that I finally got announced as a McLaren driver for next year and we are now looking forward to the future ahead. I’m still reserve with Alpine and I’m happy to carry out those duties still, but it’s a discussion that we need to have between myself and the team. We’ll see how that looks and then obviously super excited to be joining the grid with McLaren next season.”

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with Alpine. I joined the Academy off the back of winning the Formula Renault championship in 2019 as part of the prize for winning the championship, and enjoyed two incredibly successful years as part of the Academy with two further championships so I have nothing but respect for all the team at Enstone.”

He continued:

“It was a good testing programme that we came up with Alpine this year, in place of not having a seat for this year. It’s put me in good stead and I’m very thankful for Alpine for the testing we have done this year, but McLaren is a different team, a different car and the 2022 cars in general are quite different beasts so we’ll see how much of that carries over. I will look back on my time at Enstone with great memories but I’m now focusing on my future and starting my F1 career.”

While McLaren's driver line-up for the 2022 F1 season has been confirmed, Daniel Ricciardo's future within the sport remains in question.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

