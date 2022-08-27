"It’s nice when you get the phone ringing" - Daniel Ricciardo on receiving multiple offers following his McLaren exit

Daniel Ricciardo has officially become a free agent after announcing that McLaren and him will not be continuing their partnership after 2022. While the way the split came about was anything but comfortable for the Australian, he revealed that there have been offers coming in from multiple teams. He said:

“It has [been ringing] which is it’s always a good thing. Because I was on holiday I kind of just wanted to put my phone away but of course it’s nice when you get the phone ringing and that’s that’s been positive.”

Daniel Ricciardo further said:

“People obviously care for me but also support me and know that…this sounds really weird calling myself this but like the Honey Badger is still there soo these are all things that I obviously take with a smile.”

Ricciardo revealed that he had not reached a decision yet and was not going to rush to make one either. He said:

“I don’t also want to make like rushed decisions, quick decisions. The last you know bit of time there’s obviously been ups and downs and for sure emotional at moments. So it’s just trying to like regroup everything, go racing and then see what feels right once they are all in this pipeline. That’s all I can say. But I’m also not hiding anything like I haven’t signed anything. There is nothing that I’m not saying or can’t tell. At this moment I’m a free man.”

I want to get back to winning: Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo revealed that his main aim at this point in his career was to get back to winning. He said:

“A lot, but under the right circumstances. I want to get back to winning, I want to get back to fighting for podiums and win. You know, that’s… going through everything I’ve gone through the last kind of handful of years, that’s what gives me the most happiness.”

He further said:

“One thing that has remained unchanged for me is I’ve never wanted to be a driver just to be on the grid. Of course I love this sport and I love everything that comes with it but especially like now at this point in my career it’s just about winning.”

He continued:

“Getting that taste, a taste of champagne or sparkling wine, whatever they call it. Under the right circumstances, the right opportunity, absolutely it’s where I want to be but obviously I might not have every option available. So we’ll see what time tells.”

Daniel Ricciardo's future is certainly going to be a hot topic in the second half of the F1 season and it will be interesting to see where the cards fall at the end of the 2022 season for the Aussie.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi