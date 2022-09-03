"The biggest scam in F1; Should leave his seat immediately"- Fans react after Daniel Ricciardo fails to go beyond Q1 at 2022 Dutch GP

Daniel Ricciardo, who will be out of the McLaren post this season, was out of qualifying first in Q1 for the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix. As these are some of the final races for the Australian with the team, fans have been expecting him to outperform his teammate and others on the grid. With another disappointing qualifying session, however, this seems hard to achieve.

Following his exit, fans poured their rage out on Twitter. Many now believe that it is the right decision for him to leave the team, and some have also called him undeserving of the seat. Here are some of the best reactions to the session:

"Ricciardo is the biggest scam in F1, then they will do 23 episodes on Netflix."

j4vi_rw @J4viReview Ricciardo es la mayor estafa de la F1, luego le harán 23 episodios en Netflix

"Nobody can convince me Ricciardo deserves that seat."

afo🇳🇬 @afoknowswheel @ChrisMedlandF1 Nobody can convince me Ricciardo deserves that seat

"Ricciardo should leave his seat immediately in Piastri... What a disaster."

Bastien Morel @Bastien_Morel Ricciardo devrait laisser son baquet tout de suite à Piastri... Quelle catastrophe. #DutchGP

Ricciardo at 18 and Norris at 5 is to f***, see."

pri @stargirlmak Ricciardo em 18 e o Norris lá em 5 é de fuder viu

"Ricciardo out again in Q1, P18. resounding about this boy already."

ª 🥭 @a_ngeeeh Ricciardo otra vez fuera en Q1, P18. estrepitoso lo de este muchacho ya.

Fans give mixed reactions to Daniel Ricciardo's recent decisions

It was recently announced that Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren have mutually decided to terminate his 2023 contract with the team. Since the announcement, there has been much speculation as to which team he would be going for the 2023 season.

Many have expected him to join Alpine since Oscar Piastri, who is thought to have joined the team, signed a contract with McLaren for next year. As of now, a seat at Alpine is vacant, and Daniel Ricciardo has not made any announcement about joining a new team. Due to his performance, many have called him out and said that he might as well retire from the sport.

"Ricciardo is not driving in F1 ever again."

Polo @MrPolo_ Ricciardo is not driving in F1 ever again.

"Ricciardo it's catastrophic ptdrr don't bring this old man back to Alpine."

simple spectateur du TudorBall @Brice_drs Ricciardo c'est catastrophique ptdrr ne ramenez pas ce vieillard chez Alpine

There have also been talks about Pierre Gasly joining Alpine, but nothing has been officially stated yet about either of the drivers.

