Daniel Ricciardo arrived at the Mexican Grand Prix paddock with a traditional Mexican mask on his face.

The mask, which depicts the rich culture of the country, also matched the Halloween atmosphere that is spreading all over the paddock as the end of the month approaches near.

z💫 @lewisandlando first a horse and now a mask, daniel ricciardo everybody🤣 first a horse and now a mask, daniel ricciardo everybody🤣 https://t.co/u1szVMF7eX

Mexico's masks have a rich history. They have been used in festivals and celebrations for a long time. Daniel Ricciardo depicted the same, and while his gesture was loved by the locals, the reactions on Twitter were mixed.

"He’s literally become the meme. Not gonna lie, this actually made me sad."

"He's so ashamed of the Austin performance that he has to hide his face."

Amarie SORIN @AmarieSorin @ESPNF1 He's so ashamed of the Austin performance that he has to hide his face. @ESPNF1 He's so ashamed of the Austin performance that he has to hide his face. 😬

"Hasn’t he learnt anything from the USGP ! He keeps pulling these stunts for whatever reason."

Mwongeli Kiamba @KiambaMwongeli @ESPNF1 Hasn’t he learnt anything from the USGP ! He keeps pulling these stunts for whatever reason @ESPNF1 Hasn’t he learnt anything from the USGP ! He keeps pulling these stunts for whatever reason 😂😂

"That's just a visual representation of his McLaren career."

"This guy will do anything except finish in the points."

JP @JPMillwall2 @ESPNF1 This guy will do anything except finish in the points @ESPNF1 This guy will do anything except finish in the points 😂

"Bro is dead in and outside."

FAMASITO @MrPersonnalite @ESPNF1 Bro is dead in and outside @ESPNF1 Bro is dead in and outside

Daniel Ricciardo has always had a habit of donning costumes related to a country's culture.

He is always seen arriving at the United States Grand Prix in Texas in a classic Texan outfit. This year, he also arrived with a horse. His outfits have always drawn mixed reactions.

Daniel Ricciardo likely to sit out in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by Oscar Piastri in the upcoming season after he and McLaren came to an agreement and his contract was terminated.

Since the news went public, there have been questions about his seat next year. He hinted, however, that instead of going into a slower team, he'd rather sit out the season and come back with a stronger team in the 2024 season.

He said:

"Obviously this year’s been challenging and if I am on the grid I want to know that it’s a place that I can enjoy it and feel like I can thrive. I don’t want to just jump into a car for the sake of it."

He has said that he will be okay with not being on the grid in the 2023 season. He revealed:

"I've certainly accepted if I'm not to be on the grid next year, I'm okay with that."

