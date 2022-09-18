"He's not coming back ever; Should join Ferrari’s Le Mans Project"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo feeling 'okay' with not being on the grid in 2023 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo recently revealed that he would be "okay" with not being on the F1 grid in the 2023 season after leaving McLaren. According to him, he'd rather not race at all than be in a car just for the sake of it. A year's drop, as he explained, wouldn't be too bad for him.

His time with the Woking-based team has been challenging, which he accepts, and that has led to his contract being terminated on mutual grounds for the upcoming season. Ricciardo said:

“Obviously this year’s been challenging and if I am on the grid I want to know that it’s a place that I can enjoy it and feel like I can thrive. I don’t want to just jump into a car for the sake of it.”

The statement from the Australian had his fans worried about his future in the sport. Many believe that this might as well be Ricciardo's final season in the sport, as he had his peak time already. Their reactions to the same on Twitter say it all, and here are some of them:

halablabla @halablabla69 @formularacers_ If he won't get seat for next season.. I'm afraid he's not coming back ever.. @formularacers_ If he won't get seat for next season.. I'm afraid he's not coming back ever.. https://t.co/xV3xJDUvjc

BIPBAP @BipbapTheGrunt @formularacers_ Kind of his own fault for not trying asap to secure the slpine seat. Looks less and less likely he'll be in f1 @formularacers_ Kind of his own fault for not trying asap to secure the slpine seat. Looks less and less likely he'll be in f1

Philip Pack @DjFIL007 @formularacers_ Formula E? IndyCar? Aussie Supercars? Or just take a season break then see what's out there? @formularacers_ Formula E? IndyCar? Aussie Supercars? Or just take a season break then see what's out there?

Charlie Webb @Charliewebb_8 @formularacers_ Love this bloke man . Such a positive character. Gonna be horrible not seeing him on the grid next season @formularacers_ Love this bloke man . Such a positive character. Gonna be horrible not seeing him on the grid next season 😞

grungo @dannypilled412 @formularacers_ mclaren has certainly underperformed but lets be real mclaren has given him a car thats not suited to his style and routinely had him throw his races for lando, I really hope someone’s picks him up for another shot @formularacers_ mclaren has certainly underperformed but lets be real mclaren has given him a car thats not suited to his style and routinely had him throw his races for lando, I really hope someone’s picks him up for another shot

Alpine would be Daniel Ricciardo's best shot for 2023 F1 season

Since Daniel Ricciardo said that he wouldn't move to a very small team, his best shot could be with Alpine. The French outfit are already looking for a second driver after Fernando Alonso announced his departure from the team post this season. Ricciardo was technically with the team previously, before the team was rebranded from Renault, and he delivered a decent performance there.

Bryan @8br_vn @formularacers_ Bro gave up 2023 because he got something big lined up for 2024. Because why would a team like HAAS or Williams sign Ricciardo for 1 year knowing he would be signing for a different team come 2024. The only logical guess is he might be Bottas 2.0 to Russel when Lewis retires. @formularacers_ Bro gave up 2023 because he got something big lined up for 2024. Because why would a team like HAAS or Williams sign Ricciardo for 1 year knowing he would be signing for a different team come 2024. The only logical guess is he might be Bottas 2.0 to Russel when Lewis retires.

It is no surprise that Ricciardo's glory days were with Red Bull, and since he left them, there are not many choices for him on the grid. Even though Alpine would be suitable for him, the chances are shrinking. The team will reportedly have a testing session at Hungaroring with four drivers before the 2022 F1 Singapore GP, with Ricciardo not being one of the options. This could mean that he might be losing his chance with the team.

Kieran/Mega @MegaVSPrimus @formularacers_ To be fair, Daniel has had some poor performances but he was still the only driver in 10 years to score McLaren's next win. @formularacers_ To be fair, Daniel has had some poor performances but he was still the only driver in 10 years to score McLaren's next win.

Daniel Ricciardo is also being speculated to replace Mick Schumacher at Haas with the German's contract expiring this year. His recent performances with McLaren, however, might affect his selection and he would have to sit out the 2023 F1 season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far