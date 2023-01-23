Daniel Ricciardo's struggles will be a learning point for Oscar Piastri, feels new McLaren team principal

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella is confident that rookie driver Oscar Piastri will not face the same struggles as his predecessor, Daniel Ricciardo, did during his time with the team. Despite Ricciardo's impressive record at other teams, he underperformed during his two years with McLaren.

However, Stella believes that Oscar Piastri, who is only 21 years old, will be able to find his way in F1 and make use of references from the car and lessons learned from Ricciardo's experience. Speaking to GPfans, Stella said:

"He’s certainly very talented, and we want him to use his references. References from the car, references from even what we learned with Daniel, and so on. We are quite adamant that he will have enough talent, process, [and] intelligence to find his own way, taking advantage of these references."

Piastri's success in F3 and F2, winning the championship in both categories demonstrates that he has the raw talent and potential to make a strong debut in F1.

Formula 1 @F1



After a nailbiting title race, the 19-year-old won the championship by just 3 points from Theo Pourchaire, with Logan Sargeant another point back



#TuscanGP @FIAFormula3 Australia's Oscar Piastri is the new #F3 champion!After a nailbiting title race, the 19-year-old won the championship by just 3 points from Theo Pourchaire, with Logan Sargeant another point back Australia's Oscar Piastri is the new #F3 champion! 🇦🇺After a nailbiting title race, the 19-year-old won the championship by just 3 points from Theo Pourchaire, with Logan Sargeant another point back #TuscanGP 🇮🇹 @FIAFormula3 https://t.co/DMNxbTxC0G

Despite the confidence expressed by Andrea Stella, it is important to remember that F1 is a highly competitive and challenging sport. The learning curve for a rookie driver can be steep and it will take time for Piastri to adjust to the speed, complexity, and demands of the sport.

Additionally, Stella has downplayed McLaren's chances of competing at the front in 2023, which should create a less intense environment for Piastri to begin his F1 career. However, it's worth noting that Piastri's teammate Lando Norris is performing very well, so Piastri will face a competitive reference from the start.

McLaren support is paramount to Oscar Piastri's success in F1

McLaren's team will play an important role in helping Piastri adapt to the sport and perform at his best. The team will have to work closely with him to understand his driving style, preferences, and feedback.

They will also need to provide him with the best car setup, tires, and strategy to maximize his performance. Piastri will also have access to the team's vast data and analytics, which will give him a better understanding of the car and the track.

As Oscar Piastri begins his F1 journey, he will also have to contend with the pressure and expectations of the fans and media. The F1 community is always on the lookout for the next big thing, and Piastri's success in the junior category has generated a lot of buzz and anticipation.

However, Oscar Piastri is known for his calm and composed demeanor, and he will need to maintain this attitude throughout the season to stay focused on his goal.

Oscar Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, will also play a crucial role in his development. Norris has been with the team for three seasons and has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the car and the sport.

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : McLaren's Lando Norris hopes for maiden F1 win this season but admits title push unlikely before 2025. Despite 6 podiums in career, no wins in 82 starts. CEO Zak Brown believes Norris has 10-15 years to become a World Champion with the right car.

#F1 : McLaren's Lando Norris hopes for maiden F1 win this season but admits title push unlikely before 2025. Despite 6 podiums in career, no wins in 82 starts. CEO Zak Brown believes Norris has 10-15 years to become a World Champion with the right car. 📰: McLaren's Lando Norris hopes for maiden F1 win this season but admits title push unlikely before 2025. Despite 6 podiums in career, no wins in 82 starts. CEO Zak Brown believes Norris has 10-15 years to become a World Champion with the right car. #F1 https://t.co/JsgGko0uYP

He will be a valuable resource for Piastri as he navigates the challenges of F1. The two drivers will also be competing against each other on the track, but they will also be working together to push the team forward.

Piastri has the talent, potential, and the right team behind him to make a strong debut. Ultimately, the true test of Piastri's abilities will come when the 2023 F1 season begins in Bahrain.

Poll : 0 votes