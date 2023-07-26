Daniel Ricciardo's unique choice for the paddock pass picture leaves fans in splits

Daniel Ricciardo is known in the paddock for his happy-go-lucky nature, goofy antics, and as many might say, over-friendliness with drivers, regardless of their teams.

The Australian is quite popular on social media as he is featured in numerous videos with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Nico Hulkenberg, and Pierre Gasly. He is especially close with Max Verstappen.

Speaking of his goofiness, Daniel Ricciardo has put up quite a flashy photograph for his paddock pass. Fans have been reacting to it because it is as funny as it could get.

Here are some reactions:

He has a picture from met gala as his paddock pass picture

Bridgette @Didge_22 @itsIightsout Of course he does

I mean I would do this too

Girlboss move showing of his side quests

He's so iconic for this

What others in the paddock have to say about Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is popular amongst other drivers and people in the paddock. Daniel's ex-performance coach Michael Italiano has said that the driver's unique persona set him apart as a popular sportsman. Despite being a famous F1 superstar, the Honey Badger presents himself in a way that makes him relatable to the masses.

Italiano told Steve Mackie on the In the Game podcast:

“He is a very grand human. He has quiet a unique charisma to him...when I say unique, it is his natural charisma, he is not trying to be someone he isn't. I think he is quite comfortable in his own skin and thats important, especially if you are in front of a camera a lot.”

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have shared a camaraderie as good as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as they have been on the same team for two years before Daniel moved to Renault in 2020. Though both of them have had to compete with each other on multiple occasions, their friendship has always been intact, not being affected by the on-track competition.

Lando Norris and Ricciardo didn't start off on a good note, however, they eventually became good friends. The bromance between the duo seen on reels on Instagram between 2021 and 2022 brought a breath of fresh air to the paddock. Norris opened up to the media when asked about Daniel after he left the team:

"I miss him. Of course I miss him."

Nico Hulkenberg and Ricciardo were together when they drove for Renault. Daniel was quite fond of "Hulk" and often teased the driver, trying to say his surname in a comical way... or better said, in the "German" way. Both of them were more or less equals on the track, though the Renault team principal sort of had chosen his No. 1 driver as Daniel Ricciardo.