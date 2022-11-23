Daniel Ricciardo's worst-kept secret out now; to join Red Bull for 2023

After much speculation and statements from the team, Red Bull signed Daniel Ricciardo as their third driver in the upcoming season. Despite team principal Christian Horner previously stating that no contracts had been signed, it has now been made official by the team.

Daniel Ricciardo will be a part of the Bulls almost four years after his exit following the 2018 season. The Australian stated that he is excited to be associated with the team again, and referred to them as 'home.' He said:

"I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their Third Driver in 2023. I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian (Horner), Dr (Helmut) Marko and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of."

Nate Saunders @natesaundersF1 Official from Red Bull: Ricciardo is back as third driver. Will assist team with sim and test work and carry out commercial duties for the team. Official from Red Bull: Ricciardo is back as third driver. Will assist team with sim and test work and carry out commercial duties for the team. https://t.co/VcvOYE0IPr

After McLaren terminated Ricciardo's contract, he was expected to sit out the 2023 season, having found no alternate seat. While rumors were afloat of him joining Haas or Williams, he had stated that he would rather not be with anyone than be with a slower team.

Although there was talk about him returning to Red Bull, it was unlikely to happen since both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been working well for the team. With his return now, he will serve as their third driver for the upcoming season, which might turn out to be huge for his career.

Christian Horner feels Daniel Ricciardo's experience will turn out to be useful for Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo had been a part of the Red Bull family since 2011, the year his career started. Until 2018, he drove alongside Max Verstappen but quit the team to move to Renault.

With the French outfit, he had a decent time until he shifted to McLaren in 2021. He faced a lot of difficulties with the team and hence, was replaced by compatriot Oscar Piastri for the upcoming season.

With the Australian having spent quite some time with Red Bull, team principal Christian Horner believes that his experience will help the team build itself.

He said:

"In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, aiding the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1."

With Daniel Ricciardo serving as the third driver at Red Bull, opportunities can open up as it will add to his resume. He might as well get a seat with a team for the 2024 season if he is on the lookout for the same.

