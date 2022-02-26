"Lando has grown a lot" - Daniel Ricciardo shares hilarious interaction with Lando Norris after completing F1 2022 testing in Barcelona

Daniel Ricciardo was in good spirits after the third day of the first pre-season testing. The Australian was the fastest man on track in the morning session of day 2 after Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren on day 1.

Daniel Ricciardo's 1:20.355 was slower than Norris's but was set on the harder C3 compound as opposed to the Briton's lap, which was on the softer C4 compound.

In a social media post on McLaren's official handles, the 32-year-old Ricciardo summarized the testing experience in Barcelona by saying:

“Alright, this is it, Lando has grown a lot, actually. So, that’s the fans’ scoop. I got helmet hair which doesn’t really look much different to my normal hair. Well, this is it. We’re wrapping up and we just want to say [it was] pretty productive, lots of laps. We’re going to sleep well for a few days.”

When asked by Norris if he had developed a sore neck from the driving, Ricciardo said:

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel it but that was good and it’s a solid start to the year. Hopefully, everyone enjoyed what you could follow.”

2022 F1 regulatory changes probably the biggest ever, according to Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has called the 2022 F1 regulatory changes the biggest of his time. During the first day of pre-season, the Honey Badger described his feeling of driving the new McLaren MCL36, saying:

“It’s the most anticipation I’ve had to drive a new car, I think in a long time. Obviously, every year it’s exciting, but this has been the biggest change. Probably ever, at least in my time in F1. It feels alright, not really knowing what to expect. We’ve done simulator work, but the real thing is the real thing and it’s very different sometimes. So, I want to say I was pleased. For now... Most importantly, I think they’ve done a really good job building it. It’s reliable.”

The Australian has already claimed his team trusts him and is confident he can improve on his 2021 performances with McLaren once the season gets underway.

In the mean time, Ricciardo will need to be wary of Norris, who beat him convincingly in 2021 and has recently signed a new long-term deal with the Woking-based outfit.

