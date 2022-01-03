"If the car is good enough, he will make it happen" - Daniel Ricciardo believes he's the best, according to trainer Michael Italiano

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo's performance coach and longtime associate, Michael Italiano, thinks he can still deliver if the "car is good enough." He continued, saying that Ricciardo is confident of the same:

“I have full belief that he’s good enough for a world championship, and he’s got full belief that he’s the best. If the car is good enough, he’ll make it happen.”

Italiano has been working closely with the Australian, right from his Red Bull years, and has commented on his move to McLaren as well. He feels the move was the right one to make, given his departure from Renault in 2020. He added :

“Daniel made the decision, I wasn’t involved. I’m obviously just here to prepare him, and so far, my dealings with McLaren have been nothing but positive. It’s easy for me to say I think he’s made the right call.”

Daniel Ricciardo helped the British team to their first win since 2012 when he won the 2021 Italian GP at Monza. Italiano mentioned that the win helped remind everyone of what they can achieve as a team, in what is the ruthless sport of F1.

Daniel Ricciardo named Ambassador for 'Save the Children'- Australia

Daniel Ricciardo has joined Australia’s leading child rights charity Save the Children as an official ambassador. Through this partnership, Daniel will help shine a light on issues faced by children in Australia and around the world with a special focus on education. Earlier in December, he announced the same via his social media handles.

As per the official website, Ricciardo has started his journey as an ambassador with a special focus on 'hands-on learning'. It is an evidence-based Australian program that connects school students with hands-on projects to build life-, social-, and work skills outside of the classroom.

He says :

“As someone who struggled a bit to remain engaged at school, I’m really excited to be able to tell my personal story to encourage, inspire, and support young people to build the social and emotional skills to achieve and succeed at school.”

