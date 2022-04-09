"Hopefully there is not too much sandbagging going on with others" – Daniel Ricciardo takes rival teams' performance with a pinch of salt

Daniel Ricciardo refused to get carried over despite McLaren’s decent showing during Friday's practice for the 2022 Australian GP.

The Aussie is hoping that their rivals aren’t hiding their true potential while aiming for a good result in his first home race since 2019. Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of FP2, the Aussie said:

“Just the feeling in the car was good. Hopefully there is not too much sandbagging going on with others.”

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris both finished within the top 10 during all three practice sessions in Melbourne. The Papaya team seems to be ahead of Mercedes and has shown a similar pace to midfield favorites Alpine and Alfa Romeo.

Ricciardo said their runs on the harder compounds were better compared to the softer C5 tires. While it bodes well for the race, the team might still have a hard time in qualifying. He added, saying:

“I think we found a good set in the afternoon. Especially the first part of the session on the medium, I was pretty happy there but I think with the softs, we didn’t find as much as we can. So more to come from that tyre but otherwise, I felt like I was getting on the limit. I don’t think I have a second in my pocket but of course, you will find a little more as the weekend goes on.”

Daniel Ricciardo expects more overtaking following modifications to “fun” Albert Park

Daniel Ricciardo was delighted with the changes made to the already “fun” Albert Park circuit and felt the new layout would deliver better racing come Sunday. Speaking at the FIA press conference, he said:

“It was already fun. But I’m confident it’s better. It’s just now probably what scale, but I think we’ll have a good race. Now with these new cars as well we can follow and run a lot closer. I think we’ll be in store for a good one.”

The semi-permanent track was extensively modified ahead of F1’s return to the venue this season to increase overtaking opportunities.

Edited by Anurag C