Daniel Ricciardo talks about 'falling into a place of negativity' and how he wants to avoid it

Daniel Ricciardo feels a six-month break from the sport helped him grow on a personal level, particularly when it comes to maintaining a positive mental space.

Speaking in the Thursday drivers' press conference ahead of the Dutch GP, the Australian said he is ready to race for a few more years in the sport. This is following a refreshing break away from the sport.

Asked about his personal growth during the six-month break, the Australian said:

“I think I'm in a good place. I think the six months off, I did a lot of personal growth or reflecting and kind of just got things right again. Obviously, I've only had the two races but those two races, not only on track, but I think off-track and the way the weekend ran and how I felt on a personal level, was exactly what I wanted and the level of happiness and enjoyment and drive and motivation."

He continued:

"I think that was probably what I'd been looking for a little while. So now, it's just get back to it, but maintain the things that I've learned in that time off, carry those with me, as I said now, for this chapter two of my journey. It's things that I'll hold along the way and make sure I don't get back into any old habits or anything like that. But it feels refreshing.

"I spoke actually to Fernando, I remember it was on a flight. I can't remember where it was, but he touched on the time off and the benefits of that and I certainly feel that. I know all of us are different and respond to different things but… I wasn't sure if I would need 12 months off or two years or whatever it was, but the six months was really powerful for me.”

Asked by Sportskeeda to elaborate on ‘old habits’ he did not wish to fall back into, Daniel Ricciardo replied:

“Yeah, when I said it, I wasn't really sure what I meant! Sometimes, I just talk and things come out, whatever! Yeah, amongst all the words you picked up, but no, I guess what I meant was… probably not bad habits just getting into any negativity and places where… Obviously when the results aren't going well, of course, it's hard to still be really positive ball of energy. But there's things that you can do.

"I have awareness now of if things start to maybe… if I feel like I'm falling into a place - as Fernando said - of negativity or something, then I think I have the awareness now to not kind of slip into that. So just through experience, in short, through experience, I'll know now what is the right path to take and what isn't and hopefully I answered it. I don't know. Something like that.”

After two years of a performance slump with McLaren, Ricciardo found it hard to remain positive through a season where his future in the sport was uncertain.

Returning to the grid in Hungary with the Alpha Tauri team, the Australian is trying to make a potential return to Red Bull for the 2025 season and beyond.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the former Red Bull driver explained that the break was refreshing for him. He added that it was primarily about sustaining some of the new mental habits and not falling back into old ones.

Asked to elaborate on the ‘old habits’ he did not want to fall into, the former Red Bull driver explained that it referred to a negative mental spiral which naturally occurs when there is a performance slump. Daniel Ricciardo believes he is better equipped this time around to avoid any kind of negativity.

Daniel Ricciardo looks forward to racing in Formula 1 for another few years

Far from wanting to race again at the end of 2022, Daniel Ricciardo has returned to the sport looking forward to racing for a few more years in F1. The Australian driver is approaching the next 10 rounds on the calendar, race by race.

Without any pressure looming over him to perform exceptionally well, the former Red Bull driver is focused on enjoying his F1 career more than he did before without any pressure.

Asked how far he is planning mentally when it comes to his career, Daniel Ricciardo replied:

“I’m definitely taking it race-by-race but in terms of where I’m at, I’m not just saying, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just going to finish racing this season and then see what happens’. I want to be racing for a few more years now. I think six months ago that was not my answer. I didn’t know what my answer was and that was something I was really trying to find out during this time off.

"But coming back in, I’ve described it to some people like it feels like me 10 years ago. I feel like I do have that young energy again and that motivation and ultimately that happiness and that love to be back on the grid and to be racing. So yeah, the plan in my head is a few more years – but as far as… performance-wise, I take it race by race.”

Asked if he is determined to enjoy the sport more than he did before, Daniel Ricciardo replied in the affirmative:

“I want to. I mean, that’s really what I’ve been trying to get back to. Get back to the start. Get back to the early days and the real roots and the core of why I got into this and the things that motivated me and why I wanted to be here in this position. So yeah, just kind of strip everything back and get back to the pure enjoyment of the sport and the love of it.

"Yeah, it obviously probably got a bit clouded over the last year or two and I certainly found myself not in a place where I was enjoying it as much as I wanted. So, that’s really that. As I said, six months ago, I wasn’t sure if… I remember we sat down in December and I wasn’t sure if I would get back in the sport, or race again. I even just take this now as every weekend is a bonus. I’m here; I’m racing; I’m loving it. I’m going to enjoy it. There’s not really too much pressure or anything. I feel I have a point to prove but I’m not carrying too much weight with that.”

With two races in the Alpha Tauri AT04, Daniel Ricciardo has acclimatized to his former team where he started his career. He felt that the Faenza-based team reminded him of his initial years in the sport, where it all started.

The 34-year-old had debuted with the team in the 2012 season and was promoted to Red Bull in 2014. Returning to the sport after a six-month hiatus, he is on his way to pitch for another Red Bull drive alongside his former teammate and reigning champion Max Verstappen.