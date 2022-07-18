"The best way to speak is to do it on the track"- Daniel Ricciardo targets to 'get back on the podium' after a series of poor results with McLaren in 2022 F1 season

Amidst speculation regarding his future with McLaren given his underwhelming results this season, Daniel Ricciardo says he aims to be back on top by focusing on the work on track rather than on perceptions.

The McLaren driver feels the stress and the "extra pressure" can be seen as a positive, admitting that this is proof that he has the opportunity to do something he truly cares about. It is this mindset of Ricciardo's that has shaped the perception of him as a rather light-hearted man amidst the aggressive drivers on the F1 grid, something that he revealed can often work "against" him.

As reported by Express, the Australian driver admitted that the best way for him to prove his worth is to perform on the track. He said:

“It can work against you if you don’t show any of that ruthless streak. Ruthless can mean a variety of things. It could be another word for selfish. By being selfish to get what you want, you can shut people out and be seen as a little bit mean. But you need something of that nature to get to the top and fight for something like this.’’

“I don’t wear ruthless all the time, I wear it when I need to but it’s not naturally my look. If people only saw ‘natural Daniel’, then I feel like they wouldn’t take me so seriously. Maybe they would take advantage of me, or they’d perceive that I wouldn’t pose a threat to them. The best way to speak is to do it on the track.’’

Daniel Ricciardo aims for consistency over second half of 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to make it to the points this season with volative results week after week. The Australian, however, is now looking to consistently improve his performance over the next couple of months and to eliminate the number of underwhelming race weekends that he has seen quite a few so far.

Admitting that an average top-six result is the goal he would like to be setting for himself, he said:

“The higher up the grid I am, the happier I’ll be with the result. It’s just trying to get to a place where I’m performing consistently at a high level – especially with this car. That’s where I haven’t been able to do what I expected of myself, which is to get top sixes every weekend and not have many off weekends.’’

“Trying to eliminate those would be a basic goal for me. Of course, to get back on the podium. At this point, it doesn’t even have to be a win. To get back on the podium and in the top three would be a nice one to have in the next few months.’’

So far, Daniel Ricciardo has finished in the top 10 in four out of the first 11 races this season and currently stands twelfth in the drivers' standings with 17 points to his name.

