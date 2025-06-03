David Croft reveals Lewis Hamilton apologised to Sky Sports reporter after F1 Spanish GP

F1 pundit, David Croft, has claimed that Lewis Hamilton apologised to Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes for feeling down during a post-race interview in Spain. In a viral video, Hamilton appeared low in energy and avoided Brookes' questions about his race.
Hamilton's debut year with Ferrari is going down exactly opposite of pre-season expectations. He struggles to adapt to the car, and his teammate Charles Leclerc has consistently outperformed him.
In the 2025 Spanish GP, Lewis finished P6, whereas Leclerc got a podium at P3 despite starting the race from P7. Moreover, in a post-race interview with Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes, Hamilton appeared extremely low on energy.
When Brookes asked him what went wrong, the Brit responded, saying he had a bad day, and refused to add any more details. Moreover, when Rachel added that Ferrari would hopefully address his problems, he said:
"I'm sure they won't. It's just, probably, just me."
Meanwhile, on the Fast and Furious podcast, F1 pundit David Croft revealed that Lewis Hamilton apologised to Rachel Brooked off-camera for lacking energy in her interview.
"He wears his heart on his sleeve. And he should be applauded for that because he does a lot of good when he wears his heart on his sleeve. He did apologize to Rachel Brookes for being so down in the dumps off camera. He said, 'I'm really sorry; I'm just so down,' and that just shows the extent [to which] he really was down. He's not just putting this on for the cameras," Croft said.
Hamilton was overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber in the final few laps of the 2025 Spanish GP, which only added to his woes. He started the race from P5 but failed to capitalise on it and dropped to P6 by the time the checkered flag was waved.
Lewis Hamilton calls the Spanish GP 'the worst race experience'
The 2025 season has been a test for Lewis Hamilton as he figures out a way to handle the Ferrari car. While he has had several upsetting moments this year, the Spanish Grand Prix is his 'worst race experience.'
Talking to Sky Sports, he said:
"I have no idea why it was so bad. That was the worst race I've experienced balance-wise."
When further asked if he had any positives to take from this race, the Brit replied:
"Zero."
Lewis Hamilton looked disappointed and didn't answer any questions in detail. Now, his next appearance will be in the Canadian GP, scheduled for June 15. However, Ferrari is unlikely to bring any upgrades. Hence, it seems less likely for Hamilton to see a dramatic turnaround shortly. Currently, he sits P6 in the championship race with 71 points in nine races.