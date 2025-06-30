Davide Valsecchi drops one-word to Lando Norris' viral post on winning the F1 Austrian GP 

Former Italian racing driver Davide Valsecchi reacted to Lando Norris' Instagram post after his victory in the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix. Valsecchi dropped a comment to hype up the Brit as he posed with his trophy.

Ad

Norris, coming off a crash with Oscar Piastri in Canada earlier this month, redeemed himself at the Red Bull Ring. He won pole position on Saturday, June 28, to beat the grid by the largest time gap of the season, i.e., half a second.

On Sunday, June 29, the Brit had a clean race start, but Piastri put pressure on him throughout the race. He maintained a two-second gap but was unable to pass him as Norris crossed the checkered flag first to win his third race of the season.

Ad

Trending

After the win, the McLaren driver clicked pictures with the trophy and posted them on his Instagram handle.

Ad

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Former racing driver and F1 commentator Davide Valsecchi also hyped up Norris by dropping a heartwarming comment.

"LANDOOOO 👏🙌👏," Valsecchi commented.

Davide Valsecchi's comment on Lando Norris' picture [Image Source: @lando/Instagram]

Davide Valsecchi was a part of the commentary panel for F1 TV. He conducted post-race interviews of podium winners Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc. Davide's Italian accent has made him a popular face on the paddock this year.

Ad

Meanwhile, McLaren once again dominated the weekend with a double podium finish. Piastri settled for P2 after trailing by two seconds to Norris, but his championship lead is extended to 216 points. The Brit is 15 points behind at P2, while Max Verstappen slipped 61 points behind at P3 as he faced a DNF in Austria due to a first-lap crash with Kimi Antonelli.

Lando Norris reacts to a tough battle with Oscar Piastri in Austria

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After a big crash in Canada, Lando Norris was once again racing his teammate, Oscar Piastri, at the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix. McLaren allowed them to race since the championship battle is open for both individuals.

Ad

In the first half, the McLaren duo went back and forth, but Norris defended well to come out as race leader. In the final few laps, Piastri was two seconds behind, but the Brit didn't allow any chance for him to move past and won the race.

In a post-race interview, Norris said the battle was tough but fun:

“We had a great battle, that’s for sure. It was a lot of fun—for me, a lot of stress but a lot of fun! A nice battle, so well done to Oscar. Hopefully it was a nice one for everyone to watch, but inside the car it was obviously tough, especially when he was in DRS. The DRS is so big around here; it’s hard to get him out of the gap, but once I did, I could manage things pretty well. But he was still quick, so it was good fun."

Last time the McLaren teammates raced wheel-to-wheel in Canada, Lando Norris made contact with Oscar Piastri and crashed into the wall. However, this time around, both maintained composure to finish a clean race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More