Days after their wreck, Max Verstappen jokes about eating pasta together with Kimi Antonelli after his favor in the British GP quali

Max Verstappen injected a bit of humor into his post-qualifying media duties as he joked about having pasta with Kimi Antonelli following the conclusion of the session. The Dutch driver defied expectations to claim pole position at the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who had been vocal about the difficulty of driving the Red Bull RB21 challenger ahead of the qualifying session, turned the tide when it mattered the most — beating the McLarens and Ferraris to the top spot on the grid. During his interaction with the media, however, the reigning F1 champion attributed part of his pole position success to the input of Antonelli.

Max Verstappen detailed how the Mercedes rookie offered him a slight tow ahead of his final push lap and joked about sharing a meal with him. Speaking to the media, he stated:

“Kimi gave me a bit of a tow. We’ll go have pasta together!”

Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli stole the headlines at the Austrian GP, as they were involved in a lap one incident which ended both drivers’ race. Antonelli clattered into Verstappen during the third corner of the Spielberg event.

The pair, however, appeared to be well past the incident, and Antonelli’s subtle assistance to Verstappen’s pole position lap stands as a testament to that.

How Max Verstappen reacted after his British Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen also reacted following his stellar qualifying lap during the British Grand Prix weekend. The 27-year-old shared his thoughts after the session with a post on social media.

The Red Bull Racing driver, who had endured a torrid weekend in the lead-up to qualifying, put together an impressive lap to claim his fourth pole position of the 2025 campaign.

Afterwards, Verstappen wrote on X:

“That’s just simply lovely! Let’s go @redbullracing, excited for the race 💪 #KeepPushing”

The pole position at the Silverstone Circuit marked Max Verstappen’s third in the last five seasons. The Dutch driver also equalled the record for the most pole positions with Red Bull—44—matching the tally set by Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen will now shift his focus to converting his front-row start into a race victory—a feat that has proven somewhat elusive for the four-time world champion in recent times. Verstappen has only managed to convert two of his last six pole positions into wins, with the most recent coming at the Japanese Grand Prix earlier this year in Suzuka.

A victory for Verstappen would also see him close the gap atop the championship standings to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris as he continues his chase for a fifth drivers’ championship.

