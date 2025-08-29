Decline in Max Verstappen and Red Bull form hurting F1 Dutch GP sales: Reports

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:36 GMT
Image credits: Getty: Max Verstappen at the 2025 Dutch GP
Image credits: Getty: Max Verstappen at the 2025 Dutch GP

Max Verstappen and Red Bull came into the 2025 season as the second-best, with McLaren overtaking them in the performance index. The Red Bull performance has declined as the season has gone by, and reports suggest it's one of the reasons hurting F1’s Dutch GP ticket sales.

Ad

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 F1 season, winning 19 out of the 22 races. Coming into 2024, McLaren caught up with Red Bull after the Miami GP upgrades pack, but the Dutchman made his early-season lead count and won the title.

However, coming into 2025, with Adrian Newey leaving in 2024, the RB21 was no match for the McLarens. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dominated the first half of the season with 11 wins between them before the summer break. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, only won two races, with the last win coming in at the Emilia Romagna GP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Max Verstappen's fans, i.e., the orange army, made up a minor chunk of the audience at the Dutch GP in the past as they supported their home hero. However, Red Bull’s form is believed to be one of the reasons behind the decline of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

Reports suggested that just a couple of days before the race weekend at Zaandvoort, tickets for almost all the stands at the circuit were available, whereas in the past they've been sold out much earlier.

Ad
“In the first years, tickets were sold out earlier than now. We have to be more active in selling them” said a circuit spokesperson (via Grandprix.com)

F1 insider and photographer Kym Illman also came out and detailed Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s form as one of the two reasons hurting the Dutch GP sales. He said,

“Dutch GP tickets sales are down big time. Normally this event will be sold out months in advance, but that's not the case this year. Don't expect a full house on Sunday. At this stage, there's still plenty of tickets available in almost every stand.”
Ad
“There is far less for this race than in past years. A lot of people say it's because Max isn't winning. That may certainly have some sort of bearing on it.”
Ad

F1 insider expects Max Verstappen's home race to be a sellout in 2025

In 2024, the organisers of the Dutch GP extended the contract with F1 until the 2026 season. Kym Illman detailed how many fans have attended that race since it got back on the F1 calendar in 2021, which might be another reason behind low sales this year. The F1 photographer expects 2026 to be a sellout as it'll be Zaandvoort's final year on the F1 calendar for the foreseeable future.

Ad
“Next year being Zaandvoort's final race for a long time, we'll probably expect a sellout then,” said Kym Illman

A circuit spokesperson also expects the next year's race to be a sellout.

“We expect that in 2026 the stands will definitely be packed to capacity,” said the circuit spokesperson (via Grandprix.com)

Despite the rumors of a Mercedes move for 2026, Max Verstappen came out at the 2025 Hungarian GP and confirmed that he will be racing for Red Bull next year.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications