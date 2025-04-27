'Deflated' Lewis Hamilton dealt a worrying verdict by F1 expert

Former F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok claimed that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton looked deflated at the end of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend. It has been a difficult time for the seven-time F1 world champion since he joined the Italian team at the start of the 2025 season following his exit from Mercedes.

Ad

There was a lot of hype surrounding his move to the Italian team, given the link-up between two of the most iconic names in F1 history. But it has not resulted in consistent performances on the track, with only his Chinese Grand Prix sprint win standing out thus far.

In Jeddah last weekend, Lewis Hamilton experienced his toughest weekend with the Prancing Horses as he qualified and finished P7 and was over 30 seconds behind his teammate Charles Leclerc after the race.

Ad

Trending

Speaking in the Sky Sports podcast, Chandhok spoke about Lewis Hamilton's downbeat demeanor at the end of the last weekend and said (via RacingNews365):

“In Saudi Arabia, he just looks so deflated. At least in Bahrain, the race pace wasn't so bad. It wasn't six-tenths a lap in the race. He was not that far away. The problem in Saudi Arabia was, it was 31 seconds across 50 laps, which is the same six-tenths, basically. So I think that's why he just looked dejected."

Ad

“In Australia, we were looking at the data, and it was only those sort of couple of corners, Turn 6, Turn 12, we thought, ’Okay, he's there everywhere else. Braking, he’s there. Ultra-high speed, he’s there. It's just those medium-to-high corners, he’s down. It's coming, it's going to happen’. But now the trend has gone where he’s just losing a bit everywhere," he added.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton has failed to finish ahead of his teammate in any of the five races thus far, and has only outqualified him once at the Chinese GP.

F1 pundit terms Lewis Hamilton's Sprint win as an 'outlier'

Former F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok stated that Lewis Hamilton's downward trend was a "worry" for him as his Sprint win in Shanghai was looking like an outlier.

Ad

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the former Caterham driver spoke about the 40-year-old's performances so far and said:

“The worry for me is that it [China sprint performance] is now becoming the outlier. Since the Sunday of China, where Leclerc got ahead of him in the race despite having a damaged front wing, Leclerc was quicker in the race. The trend is the worry for me."

Hamilton has produced two noteworthy performances in the China Sprint and the Bahrain GP main race, he has accumulated 18 out of his 31 points so far from the two results.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More