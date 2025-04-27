'Deflated' Lewis Hamilton dealt a worrying verdict by F1 expert

Former F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok claimed that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton looked deflated at the end of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend. It has been a difficult time for the seven-time F1 world champion since he joined the Italian team at the start of the 2025 season following his exit from Mercedes.
There was a lot of hype surrounding his move to the Italian team, given the link-up between two of the most iconic names in F1 history. But it has not resulted in consistent performances on the track, with only his Chinese Grand Prix sprint win standing out thus far.
In Jeddah last weekend, Lewis Hamilton experienced his toughest weekend with the Prancing Horses as he qualified and finished P7 and was over 30 seconds behind his teammate Charles Leclerc after the race.
Speaking in the Sky Sports podcast, Chandhok spoke about Lewis Hamilton's downbeat demeanor at the end of the last weekend and said (via RacingNews365):
“In Saudi Arabia, he just looks so deflated. At least in Bahrain, the race pace wasn't so bad. It wasn't six-tenths a lap in the race. He was not that far away. The problem in Saudi Arabia was, it was 31 seconds across 50 laps, which is the same six-tenths, basically. So I think that's why he just looked dejected."
“In Australia, we were looking at the data, and it was only those sort of couple of corners, Turn 6, Turn 12, we thought, ’Okay, he's there everywhere else. Braking, he’s there. Ultra-high speed, he’s there. It's just those medium-to-high corners, he’s down. It's coming, it's going to happen’. But now the trend has gone where he’s just losing a bit everywhere," he added.
Lewis Hamilton has failed to finish ahead of his teammate in any of the five races thus far, and has only outqualified him once at the Chinese GP.
F1 pundit terms Lewis Hamilton's Sprint win as an 'outlier'
Former F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok stated that Lewis Hamilton's downward trend was a "worry" for him as his Sprint win in Shanghai was looking like an outlier.
As quoted by the aforementioned source, the former Caterham driver spoke about the 40-year-old's performances so far and said:
“The worry for me is that it [China sprint performance] is now becoming the outlier. Since the Sunday of China, where Leclerc got ahead of him in the race despite having a damaged front wing, Leclerc was quicker in the race. The trend is the worry for me."
Hamilton has produced two noteworthy performances in the China Sprint and the Bahrain GP main race, he has accumulated 18 out of his 31 points so far from the two results.