Dejected Lando Norris did not expect much from the 2023 F1 Spanish GP anyway as 'unlucky' contact results in a point-less race

A dejected Lando Norris admitted that the did not expect much from the 2023 F1 Spanish GP anyway even if the crash ruined everything.

The young McLaren driver had started the race in P3 after a stunning qualifying session but he was out of contention from the race following a first-lap contact led to front-wing damage.

After pitting from contact with Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris was at the back of the grid and didn't have any opportunity to make his way through the field and finished outside of points.

The McLaren driver didn't really expect a better result as he felt the car was just too slow.

“Just as expected, we knew we were going to be slow and it was difficult to get in the points," Norris was quoted as saying by F1.com. "Our target was to try and get into the points today, whether that was ninth or 10th or something. Obviously, Lap 1 cost us everything but, at the same time, we would have been unlikely to finish in the top 10 today. I guess everyone’s expectations were too high after yesterday."

“We tried to manage as much as we could but, at the same time, today was the pace that we’ve had all year and we were just normal paced. Yesterday was, I don’t know, unknown, a special day for us. As expected today,” he added.

A disappointing afternoon for Lando Norris' teammate as well

Lando Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri did not have the best of races either. Starting the race in P9, the Australian was unable to score points as well.

“Disappointing afternoon, didn’t have a very good first lap from myself and then I guess I had not a lot of pace after that," Piastri was quoted as saying by F1.com. "Tricky afternoon, we need to understand why, because it did cool down a bit, which we liked, but we didn’t have enough pace. So, we need to have a look at why we weren’t quick enough today.”

“I think yesterday was a very good performance," he added. "From the team, I think today was probably more back to reality. Just need to understand why we struggled. On Sundays when the track is a bit hotter and stuff like that, we will go and have a look.”

Lando Norris ended up finishing the race down the order in 17th as his McLaren just didn't have the pace to make it through the field and score more points.

