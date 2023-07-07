"Depends if Lewis keeps it within the track limits": Lando Norris takes a cheeky dig at Hamilton's track limit rants in Austria

Lando Norris took a cheeky dig at Lewis Hamilton's team radio rants during the pre-race driver conference in the 2023 F1 British GP.

Norris was questioned about who he expects to be the best British driver this weekend, to which he took a cheeky dig at Hamilton as he referred to the penalty incurred by the Mercedes driver in Austria.

The race in Austria had led to a significant flip in form as McLaren made a huge leap with the upgrades. All of a sudden, Lando Norris had the third fastest car on the grid and harried Lewis Hamilton into a mistake and overtook him.

When David Croft from Sky Sports questioned Norris about who he expected to be the best Britsh driver this weekend, while the McLaren driver did take a cheeky dig at Hamilton, he also showed confidence in his own ability to challenge Mercedes this weekend.

"Depends if Lewis keeps it within the track limits! I'm hoping for a fight. I think if we can fight with Mercedes we'll be happy. I think last weekend Mercedes just had a pretty tough weekend. Through the rest of it they've been quicker than us in every single race this season, in Qualifying. If we can race with Mercedes, I think it would be good, not just for our own pace and facts, but also for the fans, because that's the majority of the Brits," Norris said.

"Of course, we’ve got Alex there as well. But I want to say me, I want to be confident in saying me. I think after FP1, FP2 we will be able to get a good read on where we stand and if it's close enough to Mercedes, then I'm looking forward to Sunday, so you can come out on top," he added.

Lando Norris fighting it out against Lewis Hamilton would be incredible

If McLaren makes the jump against Mercedes and is now part of the frontrunning group, we are looking at a season where Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton will be at the loggerheads all season.

For a driver like Norris, who has been craving an opportunity to compete in a better car, this would be a dream come true.

For F1 fans as well, this will be an exciting prospect as this could prove to be a true test of where Norris finds himself when he battles the best on the Formula One grid.

