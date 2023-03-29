Despite a disappointing start to the season, McLaren ‘determined’ to unlock maximum potential from the MCL60

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has stated that the team is determined to make improvements after a difficult start to the 2023 season.

At the Bahrain Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri retired after 13 laps, while Lando Norris struggled with pneumatic pressure and was forced into making six pit stops.

While McLaren showed an improvement in pace at the Saudi Arabian GP, both drivers failed to pick up any points as Piastri finished P15 and Norris P17. This sees the Woking-based outfit sit rock bottom in the Constructors' standings, with zero points.

Ahead of this weekend's Australian GP, which will be rookie Piastri's maiden home race, team boss Stella stated that they are eyeing their first points in front of 'the passionate Australian fans.'

He said (via gpfans):

"We are pleased to be returning to Melbourne and the Australian Grand Prix. This will be Oscar’s first home race in his Formula 1 career, and we look forward to getting back to the passionate Australian fans and scoring the first points of this 2023 season."

While the team performed better in Jeddah after a disappointing outing in Bahrain, Stella opined that they are determined to take strides in the right direction, starting with Australia. He said:

"It was a bittersweet experience last time out. We were pleased to see Oscar make Q3 in Jeddah, and we could have been again competitive in the race. However, we had to change the front wings on both cars after one lap, which put us in a difficult position."

He added:

"We’re determined to improve the car and unlock as much performance as possible throughout the season. The season is long and there will be plenty of opportunities, starting from the next round at Albert Park."

McLaren parts ways with technical director James Key, hire former Ferrari man David Sanchez as replacement

After a slow start to the 2023 F1 campaign, McLaren have made a few changes to their technical team as they look to get better as the season progresses.

McLaren have parted ways with their technical director James Key and have hired former Ferrari man David Sanchez, who will take up the role of Technical Director of Car Concepts and Performance.

Adrian Newey’s former pupil Peter Pedromou will take up the role of the Technical Director, Aerodynamics, and will overlook the technical directorship on the aerodynamic side.

Explaining the changes in the technical department, McLaren said in a statement:

"The F1 Technical Executive Team includes Peter Prodromou, who moves into the role of Technical Director, Aerodynamics. Peter will lead the whole aero function, using his experience gained in 32 years of Formula 1 and a strong track record of winning world championships."

It added:

"David Sanchez returns to McLaren as Technical Director, Car Concept and Performance after a decade at Ferrari, and brings significant expertise and innovation to the team. David will join the team on 1 January 2024."

Meanwhile, Neil Houldey, who was previously director of car concepts and performance, has been promoted to the role of Technical Director of Engineering and Design. The Woking-based outfit said:

"Neil Houldey is promoted into the newly created role of Technical Director, Engineering and Design. Having first joined the team in 2006 Neil has grown within the organisation, becoming a highly respected technical leader."

