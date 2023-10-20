Despite girlfriend Muni He being a professional golfer, Alex Albon fears for his reputation ahead of Netflix’s F1 x Golf stars match

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon will be participating in 'The Netflix Cup' next month where his golfing skills will be put to a test. Although Albon is in a relationship with pro golfer Lily Muni He, he is nervous about the event which will be broadcast live to the global audience.

Following the success of sports-related documentaries like F1's Drive to Survive and Full Swing, based on golf, Netflix will be bringing together the dream crossover. The OTT giant will be streaming its first-ever live sporting event on 14th November at 6 pm ET/ 10 pm GMT, where four athletes from each sport will fight for the cup.

Alex Albon is one of the drivers of the star-studded F1 lineup which also includes Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Pierre Gasly. A few weeks away from the inaugural event, Albon jokingly added that he might get exposed in front of his fans, as he hasn't learned anything from his girlfriend Muni He.

"So my girlfriend she is a professional golfer, as I’m sure a lot of you know," Albon said in an event prior to the United States GP. "but I don’t listen to her. I haven’t gotten any better at golf for the past two years, and I’m gonna get exposed on international broadcast."

Lily Muni He is a professional golfer from China who competes in the LPGA Tour and can often be spotted in the F1 paddock with boyfriend Alex Albon. The couple have been together since 2019 when Albon was trying out golf and his path crossed with Muni He.

Albon won't be competing alone as The Netflix Cup will put together four teams, each consisting of one F1 driver and a golfer. PGA Tour Golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas will each team up with one driver and compete against each other on an 8-hole course in Las Vegas on November 14.

Alex Albon and Williams set lofty targets for 2024

With five races left in the 2023 F1 season, Williams currently sits seventh in the constructors' standings, with Alex Albon scoring all of the points for the team.

The Grove-based outfit has overachieved this season, given they finished dead last in the standings in 2022. Albon wants to continue the upward trend as he hopes to fight for fourth or fifth next season.

Speaking about the developments for the upcoming season, the Thai driver said:

"I've [been] working on next year's car since April. This largely consists of simulator work, to try to mitigate some of these constant balance issues we've been having for the last four or five years. That's been a big focus for next year."

He added:

"You need to think more long-term. We don't want to be finishing eighth in the Constructors', we want to be finishing fifth or fourth and that takes a big leap forward."

Alex Albon also cited Aston Martin's progress over the winter and wants Williams to emulate the same.