“Did the HP printer run out of ink?”: Ferrari fans react to Hamilton, Leclerc’s Miami GP special suit

Scuderia Ferrari unveiled their special race suits for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc posed in brand new white and blue themed race kits, but fans had hilarious reactions on social media.

The Italian team might have had an upsetting start to the season, but for the upcoming Miami GP, the team is bringing new colors. Last year in Miami, the Maranello-based squad embraced the blue color to honor its sponsorship deal with HP.

This season, the team has decided to continue the tradition. Ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, the Italian team dropped an exciting post on social media, featuring Hamilton and Leclerc in blue and white color race suits.

"Get a better look at the blue vibe," the caption said.

However, fans reacted hilariously in the comment section of Ferrari's post on X.

"Why half white? Did the HP printer run out of ink?" a fan said.

"I'm no tifosi, but that's a no-no for me. Unless it's Scuderia Hewlett Packard and we didn't know," another fan opined.

"I wonder what Enzo Ferrari would think of the Scuderia changing color because of a printer's company," a user commented.

A fan said that the team's primary sponsor, HP, would be pleased to see the new color palette of the Italian team's race suits.

"Main sponsors @HP are pleased with the Miami blue vibe," another user commented.

"I actually like it," a fan dropped a comment.

"This would've been better and made more sense if you paired up white with the light blue from last year, tbh," a fan also made a suggestion.

That being said, Fred Vasseur and co. are likely to unveil a special livery for the Miami GP to complement its blue-themed race kits.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur encouraged ahead of Miami GP

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Previews - Source: Getty

While Scuderia Ferrari had a turbulent start to the season, team principal Fred Vasseur is positive for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Though the weekend will feature a sprint race, Vasseur is banking on positives from the last couple of races to improve in Miami.

In a statement, Vasseur said:

"It’s the second Sprint weekend of the season, and we have prepared thoroughly for it in the factory to deal with only having one hour of free practice before heading straight into qualifying for Saturday's Sprint race."

"This means that the work on the simulator and in preparatory briefings is even more important than usual. We want to continue improving the performance of the SF-25, encouraged by the good progress seen in the Bahrain and Jeddah races."

Ferrari won their first podium of the season in Jeddah as Charles Leclerc came home P3. However, Lewis Hamilton's struggles have seen no bounds as he again finished P7 to settle for bare minimum points.

