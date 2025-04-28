Watch: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc turn heads as Ferrari launches F1 Miami GP special merchandise

For the upcoming 2025 Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be seen in a different look. Ferrari unveiled special white-themed merchandise for this race weekend with a unique launch video.

Scuderia Ferrari gathered a formidable driver lineup for the ongoing season. After agreeing to an extension contract with Leclerc, the team signed seven-time world champion Hamilton in a groundbreaking multi-year contract.

The start of the 2025 season hasn't been great for the Italian team. With 78 points in five races, the Maranello-based squad slipped to P4 in the constructors' championship.

Meanwhile, Ferrari will likely aim to improve in the upcoming Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 5. Ahead of the weekend, the team unveiled special merchandise with a social media video featuring Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari teammates posed in sleek white-colored t-shirts with Ferrari's sponsor's logos imprinted all over them. Interestingly, the team also experimented with their kit design in 2024 as they introduced blue merchandise in Miami.

"A new look for Miami 2025 🇺🇸"

Hamilton and Leclerc find themselves in a tough spot this year. For the former, the challenge to adapt to the SF-25 is proving to be too steep. His driving style isn't aligning with SF-25's design, leading to serious adjustment issues.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc showed some signs of improvement in Jeddah as he won his first podium of the season by finishing the race at P3. However, despite the podium win, he didn't seem pleased with the car.

In a post-race interview, the Monegasque revealed that the car's pace is too unpredictable. Moreover, he is also unhappy with the upgrades due to no significant improvement compared to the rivals.

Charles Leclerc points out similarities with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, joined Scuderia Ferrari earlier this year. Having an experienced teammate is often an opportunity to learn and grow for their young counterparts. However, Charles Leclerc apparently discovered that he and Hamilton are not indifferent when it comes to aggressive driving style.

Talking to RacingNews365, Leclerc said:

"It's always a bit more helpful to be pushing in the same direction, because we need the same thing from a car. With Lewis, I was very surprised how similarly we would approach the corners in corner entry. I don't want to do any particular comparison with other drivers, but when Lewis came, I did not expect that, and we are both quite aggressive in corner entry, and that means that we require the same things out of the car for sure."

However, despite similar driving styles, Lewis Hamilton is seemingly lagging behind Charles Leclerc this season. He has been outperformed in every qualifying session of the opening five races. Moreover, the Brit's race results haven't been any different from his disappointing qualifying form.

