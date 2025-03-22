"Did you just go to the toilet?": Hilarious interaction between Lando Norris and George Russell during the media scrum

George Russell played mischief on Lando Norris during the post-qualifying media interview in China. As Russell poked his finger on Norris' lips, the McLaren driver hilariously accused him of rubbing his dirty finger on his face.

The qualifying session for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix took place at Shanghai International Circuit on March 22. Oscar Piastri clinched the first pole position of his career with the quickest lap time of 1:30.641 minutes.

George Russell put a flying lap in the final minute to move up to P2, a tenth slower than Piastri. He beat Norris, the Australian GP winner, as the McLaren driver settled for P3.

Meanwhile, after the qualifying session, drivers were fulfilling their media duties when Russell played mischief with Norris. He poked his index finger on the McLaren's driver's lips in an attempt to make him smile.

However, Lando Norris was disgusted as he accused Russell of laying his dirty fingers on his face.

"Did you just go to the toilet?! You better have washed your hands; that’s grim… Jesus!! I need some disinfectant," Norris said.

To this, Russell replied:

"Sorry mate, that was pretty disgusting. I do apologize."

However, Lando wasn't impressed as he jokingly threatened him to file a report to HR.

"I'm reporting you to HR," Norris said.

The hilarious interaction left the media personnel in splits as the duo shared a good laugh. While Russell will start the Chinese GP from the front row, Norris will be right behind him in P3.

The McLaren driver might have an edge as the team has the fastest car on the grid this year. Norris comfortably won in Australia, and his pace in Shanghai also seems impressive.

However, Mercedes has also made good progress. George Russell won a podium (P3) in Melbourne and will likely aim to capitalize on the momentum.

Lando Norris reflects on a disappointing qualifying session in China

Lando Norris F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lando Norris, the Australian GP winner, had a decent qualifying session in China this week. While Oscar Piastri clinched the pole, Norris dropped down to P3 after George Russell's flyer lap in Q3.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the disappointing results, Norris revealed that he made some mistakes during the qualifying session. Talking to the media in China, he said:

"Always disappointed if I'm not on pole, but Oscar deserves it today. He's done a very good job all weekend. Happy for him and his first pole in F1. Just a couple of mistakes again; it's kind of been my case this weekend, but the car has been feeling better today."

Before the qualifying session, Lando Norris had a disappointing outing in the sprint race as well. He finished P8 after a mistake on lap one. On the other hand, his teammate, Piastri, edged past Max Verstappen to come home P2.

