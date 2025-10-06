Did Oscar Piastri disconnect the team radio while Zak Brown was speaking post-Singapore GP? Explaining the chain of events of the viral moment

  • home icon
By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 06, 2025 12:35 GMT
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri finished the 2025 Singapore GP in P4 behind his teammate Lando Norris, who made an old move into Turn 1 on the opening lap, which led to a disagreement between the Australian and his race engineer. As per the international feed, Piastri seemingly disconnected the radio midway through Zak Brown’s post-race message. But did it really happen? Let's have a look at it and the event that followed.

With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finishing P3 and P4 respectively, McLaren secured the 2025 Constructors' Championship. As per the international feed, Piastri was seemingly parked up in parc ferme when Zak Brown took to the team radio to congratulate the Australian on the Constructors' championship, but the message was cut short, raising eyebrows around the driver disconnecting the radio. However, that was not the case.

During the inlap, Oscar Piastri was instructed by his race engineer to completely shut off the car after parking up in the parc ferme.

“When you get back to parc ferme, remember we want to turn the car fully off. So kill the engine, wait five, and then fully off,” was the radio message.

With Piastri shutting down the car, the radio was no longer operational, meaning he never received Zak Brown’s message on the radio. As for the international feed, the McLaren CEO’s message was cut short because it was the final disconnection between the car and Formula One Management’s broadcast.

Oscar Piastri was also not present for the Constructors' championship celebrations, while Lando Norris celebrated with the team members. However, it was due to the circumstances as neither drivers were planned to be at the celebration. As Norris returned from the podium celebrations, he was pulled back by the team members approaching the podium in the race control building.

Oscar Piastri’s post-race reaction to Lando Norris' Lap 1 move at Singapore GP

Lando Norris started the race in P5 and got a great start off the line, overtaking Kimi Antonelli on the straight. The Briton found a gap big enough on Piastri's inside going into Turn 3, divebombed, touched Max Verstappen's car, and eventually barged into Oscar Piastri, pushing the Australian out of the way and making the overtake.

Piastri protested the same on the team radio, but McLaren and the stewards decided against taking any action on the track. The Australian’s race engineer suggested that Piastri will have the chance to discuss the same with the team after the race, but the driver wasn't too pleased by it.

“I need to go and look at it. There was contact, which is never ideal but I'll go and have a look at the replays,” replied Piastri when questioned about Norris' moves, and what he's going to say in the debrief with the team.

Lando Norris finishing P3 meant he further cut down Piastri's lead by 3 points, and the Australian is now just 22 points ahead in the F1 standings.

