Disaster for Charles Leclerc as Ferrari driver ruled out of the F1 Canadian GP FP 2

Day one of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix ended prematurely for Charles Leclerc due to his crash in FP1. Due to significant damage sustained on his SF-25, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur stated that Leclerc won't be racing in FP2.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal is a track where Leclerc's history is not quite impressive. Moreover, on Friday, June 13, the Monegasque driver saw an unfortunate end to his run in the first free practice session.

Out on fresh soft tires, Leclerc locked up at turn 4 and lost control of his car. He slipped into the grass, and his left rear tire crashed into the wall, resulting in a quick spin. Leclerc turned off his car after the marshals waved a red flag.

Though the Ferrari driver escaped unhurt, his car sustained severe damage. The crane had to lift it off the track and clear the debris before the FP1 session was resumed.

However, Charles Leclerc didn't return to the track for the remainder of the first practice session. Moreover, in an upsetting update shared by reporter Chris Medland, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur stated that Leclerc's day was essentially over and he was highly unlikely to feature in FP2, scheduled for later in the day.

He explained that the Monegasque's car sustained significant damage due to the crash, including the chassis, and the necessary checks will take time, which means that Leclerc was essentially out of the FP2 session.

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 LINK Fred Vasseur says Charles Leclerc's day looks like it's over already after his FP1 crash, with a damaged chassis and checks required that would rule him out of FP2 #F1 #CanadianGP

This means day one of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix is likely over for Leclerc. He will have only one more practice session to run on Saturday, June 14, before the qualifying session takes place on the same day. Ferrari engineers will likely conduct the repair work overnight to ensure Leclerc can continue the weekend.

"I'm in the wall. Yeah, my bad. I should've gone straight. I thought I would just make it, but I clipped the wall," Leclerc said on the team radio following the hit.

Interestingly, Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls was right behind Leclerc when the latter had his shunt at turn 4. Despite the Ferrari car spinning back on the track after the hit, Lawson slowed down his car and avoided another tragic crash.

Meanwhile, for Charles Leclerc, the crash could impact his entire weekend. If Ferrari engineers fail to repair his chassis and other components by Saturday, Leclerc will highly likely have a challenging race on Sunday.

