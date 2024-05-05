"Do you look good in red?": Martin Brundle’s question to Adrian Newey draws a sly smile from F1 aero wizard

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey was all smiles when asked about his future destination by pundit Martin Brundle.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed earlier this week that Adrian Newey would part ways with the team he joined in 2006. Newey will bring an end to a legendary stint with the Milton Keynes-based outfit which saw him contribute to Red Bull's success in both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.

Set to depart from the team in the first quarter of the next season, Newey's future remains up in the air. However, if media speculation is to be believed, the 65-year-old could be heading to Italian royalty Ferrari come 2025.

In the days leading up to the Miami Grand Prix, Newey was interviewed by Sky Sports' Martin Brundle in the paddocks of Miami International Autodrome. The Briton asked his compatriot about the possibility of Newey potentially heading towards Ferrari and donning the iconic red of Scuderia.

"Do you look good in red?" Martin Brundle asked Newey.

With a cheeky smile on his face, Newey coyly responded:

"At the moment, it's just take a bit of a break and see what happens next."

Pressed further on the matter, Newey revealed that the decision to depart from Red Bull had been brewing for some time.

"A little while now," he admitted. "I guess over the winter a little bit."

No plans right now for Adrian Newey but the Briton confirms pursuing new adventure in the future

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his next career move, Newey remained tight-lipped about his future plans, choosing to keep his options open. He told Brundle:

"I think Mandy, my wife, and the dogs will go traveling and get a motorhome or something, go down through France and just enjoy life."

"Then maybe at some point I will stand in the shower and say 'right, this is going to be the next adventure'. But right now, there is no plan."

Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull Racing will not be accompanied by a period of gardening leave, granting him the freedom to explore new opportunities without delay. This could potentially see him wield significant influence over the design of another team's 2026 car.

Adrian Newey has won 12 Constructors' Championships and 13 Drivers' titles in his career across McLaren, Williams, and Red Bull Racing. The Briton notably designed the RB19 for the Austrian outfit last season, which proved to be the most dominant car in the history of the sport, winning 21 out of the 22 races last year.