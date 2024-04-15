Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas shared a hilarious exchange after the latter's victory at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday.

The Greek bagged his third title at the Master's event in the Principality after previous successes in 2021 and 2022. He defeated Norwegian star Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 to claim the title, his first in 2024.

Throughout the week, several F1 drivers such as George Russell, Carlos Sainz, and Lando Norris, were in attendance to enjoy the tennis spectacle in Monaco. Charles Leclerc was spotted enjoying the final on Sunday with his girlfriend and had an exchange with Tsitsipas at the end of the match on the court.

The tournament shared their conversation on their social media platform, in which the Greek was seen asking if he would fit in a go-kart given his 1.93m frame.

"But you drive a big go-kart or?" asked Leclerc.

To which the Greek replied:

"I've tried, you know. I think you know him he's a good friend of mine, Seb Delaney. We have done go-karting in the same place you were going to with [Pierre] Gasly and everyone else."

Charles Leclerc enthusiastically offered:

"We need to organize this."

Tsitsipas hilariously asked:

"Do you think I fit in a go-kart?"

"We'll make you fit don't worry." the Ferrari driver concluded.

Charles Leclerc gives his take on the Monte-Carlo Masters

The Monagasque driver is a regular at the Monte-Carlo Masters event. He attended the event in 2022 and 2023 with his brother Arthur Leclerc and best friend and Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly.

As per ATP's official website, Charles Leclerc spoke about the event last year and said:

“I’m extremely excited, it’s one of the biggest events of the year here in Monaco. I’m really happy to be here. It’s amazing to see such a big sport event here in Monaco and see so many people attending.”

Gasly, who was attending the clay-court tournament for the first time, added:

“It’s my first time here in Monte-Carlo for the Masters, definitely excited to be following the final. I love the competition. I love to be able to see greatness in a different environment.”

Leclerc and Gasly were also spotted enjoying the action at the Center Court at Wimbledon last year with their respective girlfriends. They watched the matches of top men's players Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

