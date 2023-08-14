"Do Williams even have $100 million?": Fans react to reports of a $100,000,000 lawsuit for the F1 team

The Williams F1 team has recently received a hefty lawsuit from its former marketing executive Claudia Schwarz. She claims that she was forced out of the team after Williams publicly leaked false information about her having an affair with Darren Fultz, the team's chief executive, to an industry magazine.

Schwarz points fingers at the team and its owners, Dorilton Capital, for purportedly creating misogynistic stories and avoiding paying her. She is hence suing the F1 team for around $100 million. While struggling to keep up in the sport, the legendary British team now has to deal with the lawsuit throughout the summer break as well.

Williams itself is seeking around $6.9 million for all the false allegations being made against it by Schwarz.

As soon as the news about the lawsuit surfaced on various social media platforms, many spoke about whether the backmarker team would be able to pay the amount that had been requested by the victim.

This question was mainly thrown in the air because it is known how the British team struggles financially just to race in F1. A lawsuit of this size could put extreme financial pressure on them.

Here are a few reactions from the F1 fanbase:

"Do Williams even have $100 million like that ???? Also what magazine was that bc I didn’t know pim about this woman until now," a fan commented.

"Williams barely have a functioning facility and a car, leave them alone," another chimed in.

"Silly season just got better," another tweeted.

Williams team boss calls out frontrunning teams for not complying with the cost cap exception rule

Williams and all other teams recently had a discussion regarding cost cap exceptions.

After the meeting, team principal James Vowles stated how the frontrunning teams did not support the idea of the cost cap exception rule that could help smaller teams invest in departments that are highly important.

He told the media, including RacingNews365:

"On every vote it wasn't a surprise on how it voted. When we spoke about who needs to catch up, on one side of the table was the teams at the back-end of the grid and on the other side teams at the front-end of the grid. It'll be no surprise that everyone at the back of the grid near enough all unanimously had their hands up for most of these votes and the ones at the front and the grid did not."

The British team is currently struggling quite a lot in terms of infrastructure and other departments. Unfortunately, these departments fall under the cost cap regulation, and hence they are unable to focus on them.

This is why the meeting about a potential cost cap exception was held. Only time will tell how the FIA and the heads of the sport will implement the exceptions.