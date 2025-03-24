"Does it let you cheat in the game as well for 2 different teams?": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari avatar featuring on F125

Lewis Hamilton is the poster boy for the upcoming EA Sports F1 25 Iconic Edition. Announcing the same, the Ferrari driver recently dropped a social media post, leaving the fans in a frenzy. As fans came across the announcement, they shared their reactions online.

Hamilton's iconic avatar in the F1-related game has come after his recent switch to Ferrari, probably the most heavyweight move in the history of the sport. The switch meant that the most successful F1 driver moved to the most successful F1 team, something that truly deserves the iconic status.

Hamilton took to his official X account, where he dropped the date for EA Sports F1 reveal, which is on March 26. Here's the post by the seven-time world champion:

As Hamilton dropped the post on social media, fans shared their diverse reactions. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

"Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote, "Does it let you cheat in the game as well for 2 different teams?"

"Best game ever already," another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Going solo on cover nice Grats."

A fan wrote, "Can't wait to simulate it!"

"It’s soon Lewis. So excited," another fan wrote.

"Indeed Lewis. You are the Icon of the sport. It's undeniable... Every company wants you" a fan wrote.

Lewis Hamilton had a topsy-turvy start to his Ferrari journey after a fairly better qualifying in Australia, only to be ruined by miscalculated strategy by the team in the race. The start of his weekend in China started brilliantly with the sprint, but the race was undone by a technical breach that saw him and his teammate Charles Leclerc get disqualified from the Chinese GP.

Lewis Hamilton let his feelings known amid EA Sports F1 25 announcement

As Lewis Hamilton became the new poster boy for EA Sports on the Deluxe Editions of the EA Sports F1 25, he stated that he was hungry for this chapter of Formula 1. Here's what the Ferrari driver had to say about it:

Lewis Hamilton of the UK drives the (44) Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-25 Ferrari during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

"Moving to Scuderia Ferrari HP is such an exciting new chapter of my career, and it feels incredible to have this moment represented on the EA Sports F1 25 Iconic Edition cover," Lewis Hamilton said. "I'm so energized and hungry for this next part of my Formula One story and love that racing fans and players get to experience that with me through the game." (As per ESPN)

The Deluxe Editions cover multiple editions such as the Iconic and Champion's. Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 champion and the brand ambassador of EA Sports, is currently the poster boy for the Champion's edition.

