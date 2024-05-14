"Don't joke about Seb": Former Ferrari strategist recalls hilarious Sebastian Vettel airport story

Former Ferrari strategist Ruth Buscombe recently shared a hilarious flight story involving four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

While he remains one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers in the history of the sport, retired legend Vettel was known to be a jolly driver beyond the racetrack. Despite starting as a polarizing figure in the Formula 1 community, Vettel endeared himself to fans and peers alike, becoming one of the sport's most loved drivers by the time he bid farewell to racing at the end of the 2022 season.

Recently, former Ferrari strategist Ruth Buscombe shed light on one such hilarious incident involving the German driver. Speaking on The Fast and The Curious podcast, she shared an amusing exchange between Vettel and a passport control officer, recalling how the officer quizzed Vettel about his purpose in Montreal for the race weekend.

Buscombe revealed:

"We were on the flight together to Canada, and we were kind of in the queue to passport control. They kind of asked the standard like, 'good afternoon sir, what are you in Montreal for?'"

"And he's like, 'oh I'm at the race. I'm here for the race.' And they go, 'do you have a ticket for the race?' And he's like 'no.'"

"And then she goes 'oh okay, what kind of view do you reckon you're gonna have at the race?' And he says 'pretty good view actually.' She goes, 'what bit of the track are you gonna see?' And he is like, 'all of it.'"

"Don't joke about Seb," she concluded.

Mick Schumacher on "advising" Sebastian Vettel ahead of Le Mans 2024

In other news related to Sebastian Vettel, his former competitor and close friend Mick Schumacher recently hinted at the possibility of Vettel's involvement in the prestigious Le Mans endurance race.

Despite being excluded from Porsche's hypercar lineup for this year's event, Vettel's presence at Le Mans remains a topic of interest among fans and fellow drivers.

Schumacher, who is set to compete at Le Mans with Alpine's hypercar, expressed his admiration for Sebastian Vettel and suggested that his mentor might attend the race, albeit not as a competitor. He said (via motorsport-magazine.com):

"I always like to see Sebastian, no matter where. I've never experienced it (Le Mans) myself, so after the race I will probably tell him whether it's worth doing or not."

Ever since his retirement in 2022, Sebastian Vettel has been linked to a return to the F1 grid at some point. With numerous driver shakeups set to take place in the 2025 season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Vettel's racing career.