Drive to Survive : Netflix drops trailer for season 4

The Netflix UK and Ireland network has released the trailer for the Drive to Survive season 4, featuring the intense 2021 F1 world championship. The series will feature an epic title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and will air on the OTT platform on March 11.

Dropping the trailer on its Twitter handle, Netflix said:

“New drivers, new rivalries and an all new championship winner. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back on 11 March!”

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK New drivers, new rivalries and an all new championship winner. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back on 11 March! 🏎️ New drivers, new rivalries and an all new championship winner. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back on 11 March! 🏎️🏁 https://t.co/3aSoENJB57

Barring the reigning champion, the series will feature all the drama on and off-track, including behind-the-scenes moments from all the teams and drivers. The Dutch champion earlier opted out of the series to focus on his maiden title. Nevertheless, his team principal Christian Horner, team-mate Sergio Perez and other team members will be seen on the popular F1 show.

The dramatized storylines in Drive to Survive have led to the sport earning a lot of new fans, tapping into younger age groups across various markets globally. Produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (of Amy and Senna fame) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) of Box to Box Films, season 4 is one of the most anticipated docuseries on Netflix this year.

Tweeting out the teaser, Box Box Films wrote:

“Finally the S4 Teaser is here. A herculean task as ever - huge thanks & well done to the team!”

Christian Horner got a preview of Drive to Survive season 4

Red Bull F1 team CEO Christian Horner got a preview of the first four episodes of the new season of Drive to Survive, ahead of its premiere in March. The Milton Keynes-based team's boss said the new season is 'insane' due to the intense rivalry between the two championship protagonists.

Describing the new installment of the popular F1 show to TalkSPORT, Horner said:

“The latest season is just coming out and I just had a preview of the first four episodes. This season is insane because of the rivalry between Lewis and Max. It’s obviously a fly on the wall. You’ve got to remember they’re making a TV show as well. But for what it’s done for the sport it’s phenomenal.”

Apart from Horner, Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that the show was over-dramatized and not an accurate portrayal of reality in the sport. The intensity of the 2021 season and the championship battle, however, makes the latest installment of the Netflix docu-series one that fans are looking forward to.

