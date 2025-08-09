Duolingo India drops 4-word message on Charles Leclerc's Instagram post

Duolingo India recently made Charles Leclerc the best man at its supposed wedding with Max Verstappen, and has continued its presence on the Monegasque in the social media sphere. The Ferrari driver shared a post on Instagram about him playing padel in Monaco, to which the Indian Duolingo replied a four-word message, jokingly urging him to notice them.The Indian Duolingo has recently increased its presence in the F1 sphere with its social media making multiple posts about the sport. The software company is known for helping people learn new languages with hilarious messages to get the learners back on track.On the other hand, Duolingo also makes hilarious comments on celebrities social media profiles, a trend which continued on Leclerc's summer break, as the Monegasque shared few images from his recent padel game in Monte Carlo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Duolingo India jokingly urged the 27-year-old to notice the account in the comment section.&quot;Charles pls, notice me.&quot;Duolingo India's comment on Charles Leclerc's Instagram post | Source: InstagramUnfortunately, &quot;Verstappen's best man&quot; didn't notice Duolingo's comment as the Ferrari driver enjoys the summer break.Charles Leclerc hopes to come back stronger after the summer breakCharles Leclerc at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc's last race before the summer break was a heartbreak for the Monegasque. He started the race on pole position but finished the race off the podium after 70 laps of racing.However, the Ferrari driver didn't have such torrid pace at the start of the race. He controlled the first half of the race ahead of the McLaren duo, until a chassis issue hampered his pace from lap 40 onwards, causing him to lose heaps of time and conceding track position to the papaya pair and George Russell.It was gut-wrenching for the 27-year-old as he missed out on his potential ninth race victory. Leclerc soon admitted that he didn't hope for such an outcome but envisions a strong comeback in the next half of the season (via Ferrari):&quot;This is not the outcome we hoped for but there was nothing we could have done to control it considering the issue we had. I got some more insight into what was happening after getting out of the car and it turns out that we had an issue on the chassis that started just about when I began to feel a difference in how the car behaved. It’s frustrating, because I think we could have won today, but we will return after the summer break and give it our all to come back stronger.&quot;With the Hungarian GP wrapping up last weekend, 10 rounds of racing are left in the 2025 F1 season.