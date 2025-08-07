Duolingo makes Charles Leclerc the best man at Max Verstappen's wedding in hilarious response to Red Bull

Max Verstappen got married, and a heartbroken Charles Leclerc was his teary-eyed best man - this fever-dream-like story was the hilarious script of a recent Duolingo reel.A few days ago, Duolingo India made an F1-related post on Instagram. In the video, reigning F1 champion Verstappen was getting married to Duo, the green owl, who is the mascot of the language-learning app. The post made a pun on the name Verstappen, with the 'Ver' written in a local language, which means groom in both Hindi and Marathi.Red Bull seemed keen to continue this hilarious crossover and commented on the post, asking who the best man was. Duolingo took a couple of days to reply, but for F1 fans, it was worth the wait.Duo brought 'Lestappen' to life by making Ferrari's golden boy, Charles Leclerc, the best man. F1 fans coined the term to represent the friendship between the two drivers, who have competed against each other since their karting days.However, the Monegasque was shedding tears in the edited reel. The caption to the post also took a dig at Ferrari's long-infamous strategic mishaps. It read:&quot;Why is Charles crying? 1. He has a crush on Max. 2. He’s thinking about Ferrari’s strategy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe background music in the reel hinted at the answer to the caption being number 1. The song plays in the Bollywood movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', when the heartbroken protagonist sees his love interest getting married to someone else.Both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are having a so-so season this year. McLaren is cruising away in both the drivers' and constructors' championships, with Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes fighting over leftovers.Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc feel defeated after Hungarian GP debaclesCharles Leclerc with Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: GettyThe Hungarian GP weekend took its toll on a significant part of the F1 grid. Both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc suffered unforeseen issues with their cars and sounded defeated after the race.Leclerc, who surprisingly started on pole, saw his race go in the dumps after his SF-25 developed a chassis issue from lap 40 onwards. His pace dramatically dropped, and he finished the race in P4. When asked by F1TV's Lawrence Barretto about what his mindset was going into the summer break, the Monegasque said:&quot;Very disappointing. I don't take any positive from this weekend. When we had one opportunity in a year to win a race, we (should) take it, and today, we didn't.&quot;Verstappen suffered a similar fate, but his problems began in qualifying. The Red Bull driver struggled to find any tire grip throughout the weekend and started from P8 on the grid. The race saw him get stuck in DRS trains and dirty air to eventually finish P9.After the race, the Dutchman threw away hopes of Red Bull being in contention for another race win this season. When asked by Dutch media if any victory prospects remain for 2025, Max Verstappen replied:&quot;No, not the way things are going right now. That's just the way it is. It's clear. There's nothing I can do about it. I could get angry, but that won't make the car any faster.&quot;Fortunately for the Dutchman, he will get to kick off the second half of the season at the Dutch GP from August 29 to 31, when F1 heads to Zandvoort after the summer break.