  • Duolingo takes shots at Christian Horner after Red Bull finalizes his termination

By Yash Kotak
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:42 GMT
F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Team Principals Press Conference - Source: Getty
Duolingo took a blatant dig at former Red Bull F1 Team Principal Christian Horner, who was dismissed by the team in early July. The Briton's termination was confirmed on Friday (August 15), after the documents filed with Companies House, the official keeper of business records in the United Kingdom, showed his last date as being August 13.

He remained a Red Bull employee for over a month after his dismissal on July 7, but had no operational duties. The Briton held the title of director of both Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology Limited.

Along with Christian Horner's final termination this week, Red Bull confirmed his replacement. Stefan Salzer's appointment as the new director of both companies was made official.

While the Horner news took center stage in the F1 world on Friday, a fan account posted a short compilation of Max Verstappen speaking in different languages on X. The caption to the post read:

"Duolingo fears him."
The official account of Duolingo, the language-learning platform, replied to the Verstappen video by linking it to the Horner news. It referenced the rumored tension between the Dutchman and his former boss at Red Bull.

"So does Christian Horner," replied Duolingo.
Duolingo didn't stop there. When an X user asked who feared Verstappen more, Duolingo took a shot at Christian Horner's unemployment.

"Idk one of us still has a job," read the reply.
Another user replied to Duolingo's initial response, writing:

"Duo you did not just tweet that."

The American company, which is known for its unfiltered social media activity, replied to the post, writing:

"What are they gonna do, fire me?"
Duolingo has recently increased its social media involvement in the F1 sphere. In early August, Duolingo India posted a hilarious reel about its mascot, a green owl named Duo, getting married to Max Verstappen, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as the best man at the wedding.

Former F1 driver backs Christian Horner to replace Flavio Briatore at Alpine

Christian Horner with Flavio Briatore at the F1 Dutch GP - Source: Getty
Christian Horner was linked with several teams after Red Bull axed him in July. Speculation arose about the Briton replacing Frederic Vasseur as Ferrari Team Principal. However, that died down quickly after the Scuderia gave Vasseur a multi-year contract renewal.

Horner was also reportedly in talks with Cadillac, which will enter F1 as the 11th team in 2026. The third team he was linked to was Alpine. In a recent interview with German publication BILD, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher backed the Alpine possibility.

He claimed that the Enstone outfit needed a better technical head than the current Team Principal, Flavio Briatore.

"I think the time for figures like Flavio is over. You need technically skilled people at the top, someone like Horner. Flavio could then help as an organizer and networker, as a face to the outside world," Schumacher told BILD.
Horner left Red Bull during a challenging phase for the team. The team's 2025 car seemed like a step down from 2024. While Max Verstappen continued to show strength in the early part of the season, the second driver dilemma worsened. Even Yuki Tsunoda hasn't been able to figure out how to tame the Red Bull car, like his predecessors.

Though Verstappen has confirmed he will continue to drive for the team in 2026, Red Bull's time at the top in F1 has seemingly ended.

Edited by Yash Kotak
