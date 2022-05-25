'El Plan' will work only with Fernando Alonso in a team for long term, says former Spanish F1 driver

Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa said he was “surprised” that Alpine hasn’t committed to having Fernando Alonso long-term within the team, claiming that “El Plan” will only come to fruition with the Spaniard at the helm.

Speaking to DAZN at the 2022 Spanish GP, the former McLaren driver said:

“I was surprised there was no ratification, it’s unbelievable. The question is whether Fernando would want to continue, not the other way around. The plan is medium to long term in Formula 1, otherwise there are no results. The way for ‘El Plan’ to work is to have Fernando in the team for several years – it’s a long-distance race.”

“El Plan” refers to the collective work that Fernando Alonso and Alpine have been doing since the latter’s arrival in late 2020 to get the team into a championship-winning position. While the phrase originally started doing rounds on social media as a meme, it has now been fully embraced by the team and Alonso himself.

After a strong 2021 season that saw them clinch P5 in the constructors' championship and take two podiums, including a victory for Esteban Ocon, the French squad was hoping for more this season, given the change in regulations.

“The plan”, however, hasn’t worked out as they had hoped. According to Renault CEO Luca De Meo, the team is now aiming for the long term and working to fight for the championship within the next 5 years.

Given that Alonso is already in his forties, his role in Alpine’s plans, however, seems currently unclear. While the two-time world champion has expressed his desire to continue as long as he is performing, Alpine seems keener to give its junior driver Oscar Piastri a shot at F1.

While speaking to DAZN at the Spanish GP, de Meo was asked about Alonso’s future within the team, to which he replied:

“We love Fernando very much. We will have to find a solution for everyone because we also have Esteban and Oscar, who are very good. We want to protect our drivers and find an ideal solution for everyone. I think the work he has done, that Fernando is doing, is unbelievable.”

Fernando Alonso open to joining top team alongside a No.1 driver

Fernando Alonso says he is open to the idea of moving to a top team alongside an established No.1 driver if it means he can compete for race victories and championships again. Speaking to planetf1, he said:

“There is still always the hope that one year you will have the package and you will have the, you know, all things together to fight for the championship. I still feel competitive and I’m fast. I think at the end of the day there are not many number one, two drivers in any team right now. All the teams need both drivers to work together and to improve the car. You have to work towards a better car, a better package. So, let’s see what are the possibilities into the next few years.”

Despite being the oldest driver on the grid, Fernando Alonso is still one of the best drivers right now. He hasn’t kept his desire to secure a third title a secret and has made it clear that his motivation for racing in F1 comes from that desire.

