"He's got a world championship potential" - F1 TV pundit feels Fernando Alonso can take on a title fight

Former F1 driver-turned-TV pundit Martin Brundle believes two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has the potential to add yet another title to his tally in 2022 given a competitive car. Brundle feels Alonso is in good enough shape to take the battle to the younger generation despite being in his forties.

Speaking to Motorsport.com following the conclusion of the Barcelona pre-season testing, the Briton said:

“Fernando, if he was in the Mercedes, I think he’s got a world championship potential. That’s how he’s driving. He seems to have all the old aggression. They’re in such a good shape mentally, physically, hydration, nutrition, this age barrier doesn’t exist. The cars are not as physical with the absolute loads. With power steering and all that, they are not as physical as they used to be.”

Brundle feels Alonso, with his nearly two-decades worth of experience, is better equipped to deal with the demands of driving an F1 car despite his advanced age. Furthermore, the Briton feels the numerous advancements in safety and driveability are an advantage, especially compared to when he was competing in the sport between mid-1980s and early 1990s. He added, saying:

“They’re not all smashed up and limping like my generation, who had a few hits on the head. So, they’re in great nick. And they’re experienced, especially with a massive change that we just had in the regulation. So, I think Fernando is still one of the best on the grid.”

Fernando Alonso disagrees with Brundle’s views barring key aspect

While Fernando Alonso performed beyond all expectations with some stellar drives for Alpine last season, the Spaniard doesn’t expect to be competing for the championship in 2022, despite a sweeping regulation change.

Disagreeing with Brundle’s assessment, Alonso felt that the only way he could fight for the championship was if he drove for Mercedes. Speaking to Motorsport.com following the conclusion of Barcelona testing, he said:

“No, I hope it’s on the Alpine, so I disagree with that. We think that we can have a chance maybe, with a new set of regulations that started this year. In a short/medium term programme, Alpine should be capable of fighting for the championship.”

He further said:

“That’s why we are here and why we work so hard. There is the budget cap in place, there are other things that F1 went into. And I think there is a possibility for everyone, and that is why Alpine and Groupe Renault in general is here.”

Fernando Alonso returned to F1 last season after a two-year long sabbatical, during which time he explored other racing categories with varying levels of success. While he has been performing at his peak, his time in the sport is unquestionably limited.

Despite his dismissal of any hopes of a title challenge this season, Alonso will be hoping to fight for that elusive title sooner rather than later, before saying goodbye to the sport for the final time.

